EXCLUSIVE: A Call To Spy star Radhika Apte OPENS UP about Asian representation in Hollywood; Watch

In a recent chat with PINKVILLA, Radhika Apte got candid about Asian representation on Hollywood! When asked about her thoughts on the shift in Hollywood films in reference to casting Asian actors, she said: "It’s too small right now, to call it a shift. We need to have many more to call it an actual shift. It’s good, Its great to see Dimple Kapadia in Tenet but we need more such opportunities. I recently watched Danny Boyle’s Yesterday and the best part to me was that the story was about a British boy, who happened to be of Asian origin, no other reason. It rarely happens! Like there usually is a backstory and reason why he is Asian. He could’ve been anybody and that is the world we live in. Tomorrow, I can be cast as a British woman or an American woman and I don’t need a reason, so that shift needs to happen. It was there in Yesterday, I was very thrilled about it.”

For the unversed, the film is a World War II spy drama that relegates men to secondary roles would have been unthinkable a few years ago. Not only is independent film producer Lydia Dean Pilcher's first solo directing gig A Call To Spy is a welcome break from the norm, but the film also redraws genre lines to club the story of three courageous women with the theme of multiculturalism. A Call To Spy, scripted and produced by actress Sarah Megan Thomas, who also does full justice to the film's meatiest role, is a neatly crafted, consistently engaging tale of a trio of female spies - an American, a Romanian Jew and an Indian princess - who worked for the F (France) section of Sir Winston Churchill's Special Operations Executive (SOE) to "disrupt the Nazi war machine".

Out on Amazon Prime, the film has Radhika Apte in the role of Noor Inayat Khan, a British citizen of Indian descent born in Moscow and raised in France. She was the subject of a 2014 docudrama Enemy of the Reich (directed by Robert H. Gardner and narrated by Helen Mirren) and a book The Spy Princess by journalist-writer Shrabani Basu, which filmmaker Shyam Benegal came close to adapting for the big screen over a decade ago.

