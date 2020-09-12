EXCLUSIVE: Cargo's Vikrant Massey: The day I start restricting myself in a particular way, it'll be end of me

In an exclusive chat, Vikrant Massey opens up on his journey, how Cargo happened, did he have any apprehensions before signing it and the importance given to box office numbers. Read.

Vikrant Massey is essentially one actor who has had an impressive run on celluloid. The actor has been able to balance between commercial and independent cinema and prove his acting prowess with each project. His latest release Cargo on Netflix is a sci-fi dark comedy which touches upon matters of human connection and has already garnered lot of critical acclaim. In an exclusive chat, Vikrant opens up on his journey, how Cargo happened, did he have any apprehensions before signing it and the importance given to box office numbers. Excerpts below:

The script is offbeat and unique. When you were first offered the movie, what was your reaction?

My first reaction was is (director) Arati crazy? Shweta was already onboard for the film and we were shooting Mirzapur at that time and she told me about this film and that the director was keen to meet me. I was like okay and because Shweta was a part of it I knew the story holds some credibility because I trust her instinct. It took me 20 minutes after I met the director and I knew I want to be a part of this story. It was so bizarre and the sheer audacity of this woman was so charming that I wanted to do this film.

Cargo resonated a lot with me. The film overall resonated with me. I am so blessed and it has been a long two years and hard journey and here the movie has finally released.

Because the film is also a dark comedy, did you have any apprehensions because not everyone understands the concept?

If it all I did, the apprehensions were about how will we pull this off because it is an independent film wherein we did not have a lot of money. When we started cutting corners, half way into the shoot, we realised we have already gone over budget. So that was the only fear but my faith in the film was unshakeable. Sci-fi films need a lot of VFX which needs a lot of money, favours in our case, and hence, I had apprehensions but my faith in Arati, our director was unshakeable.

Also Read: Cargo Movie Review: Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi pilot this creative yet flawed sci-fi flick with ease

Now that you have been in the big league with movies like Chhapaak, does the budget of a movie bother you?

In all the films I had done so far, I have been fortunate to be a part of so-called big films, but I have also been equally part of short budgeted films. I am an actor and my job is to act. The producers have hired people to look after the budget and I would rather not interfere there.

Your journey has been very inspiring but has had its own lows and highs. Can you recount your struggles?

I probably don't think about struggles. The thoughts or questions get filtered in my brain even before I think about it. I ideally don't think and even If I think it won't help me. My answerability is towards my satisfaction and if I am able to deliver certain performances and not how people see me as. I think that's how it is. The day I start restricting myself in a particular way, that will be the beginning of my end. I really want to experiment because I can. People have been kind. They have been welcoming with whatever I have done.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×