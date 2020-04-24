EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hemsworth's physicality can feel superhuman at times says Extraction producer Anthony Russo

Director Sam Hargrave and Producer Anthony Russo decode the nature of Tyler Rake’s character in Extraction, here exclusively

Chris Hemsworth along with Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Priyanshu Painyuli among others will be seen in Netflix's Extraction, which releases today, The film traces the journey of Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. It has been directed by Sam Hargrave who has been a stunt coordinator for most Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Director Sam Hargrave and Producer Anthony Russo decode the nature of Tyler Rake’s character here exclusively. Chris as Tyler plays a more complicated than an average hero and needed to be physically strong yet emotionally guarded and the director-producer duo laud Chris for getting it all right!

Decoding Tyler Rake’s character, Director Sam Hargrave said, “For many different reasons, Chris Hemsworth suited the role perfectly. He has the physical stature to put up with the punishment his character goes through. But there’s also another side to Chris — an emotional grit that we’ve only seen flashes of but was always there. I was excited about letting Chris dig deep emotionally and really peel back the layers of this character. So, I wanted to free him up, let him identify with the character even more deeply, and give him the freedom to express himself in what I think is a beautiful performance.”

Talking about Chris Hemsworth, Producer Anthony Russo said, “Part of what makes Chris so compelling to watch is that he has one of the most remarkable instruments of any actor. His physicality can feel superhuman at times, but he couples this with a deep, complex, and surprising inner life in his performances. With Tyler Rake, he’s created a character where the mystery inside the man is every bit as compelling as his physical intensity.”

