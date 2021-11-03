EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Matsya Kaand actor Ravi Dubey was once mugged in Barcelona? Actor narrates incident

Ravi Dubey plays a con artist in his upcoming web show, Matsya Kaand. In the past too we have seen many shows and films made around conmen. How is his show different from the rest? “Many shows have been made about Conmen in the past, but many shows have been made about all the genres too. There are only these few limited genres that are there, whether it’s action, horror, thriller, comedy, etc. But there are only these few limited genres, and since the time we have been telling stories, we have been telling them around these genres. So a heist or a con-thriller is also one of those genres,” explains Ravi.

He further adds, “So even though stories have been told, each of them have been different from the other. What makes us different are several factors. First of all, I am very proud of the cast that’s in the show. I am getting to work alongside people I hold in high regards, Ravi Kishan bhaiya and Piyush Mishra ji. Second - there is a new look that you will see almost in every episode in one way or the other. Also, the writing is epic. They have created a beautiful show. So many reasons why it is different from the other shows that you may have seen.”

Has he ever been conned in real life? “Oh hell yes. I remember I was in Barcelona, I had gone to a club and early morning I was coming back. This one Moroccan fellow, comes to me, starts teaching me how to play football, and I knew there was something amiss. So I tried to push him away, and I did push him away, at which point this guy backed off. Then when I went back to my hotel room, I realised my phone and my wallet were gone. That's some classic playing. I think I learned a move or two from him, which I’ll use in some season of Mastya Kand,” states Ravi.

Furthermore, Ravi Dubey and his actress-wife Sargun Mehta are one of the most loved couples in B-town. Do they have any plans of collaborating together for a project in the future? “So we are already ideating and creating projects, which as producers we are definitely telling many stories. You are already seeing one on one platform, You’ll be seeing many more in TV and OTT space and if you pray hard enough then even in the film space. But us together on screen, I mean why not? It will be my great fortune to share screen with Sargun. But the right kind of concept has to come by which hasn't as yet,” Ravi signs off. 

