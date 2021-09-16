EXCLUSIVE: Esha Gupta on playing a cop in Nakaab, working with Mallika Sherawat & more

All set to play a cop in the upcoming thriller series Nakaab, Esha Gupta is visibly excited about playing a role she's never done before. Starring opposite Mallika Sherawat, the thriller series premiering on MX Player show revolves around the murder where Gupta's character, Aditi Ambre, gets caught up in the whirlwind of it all. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress talked about her role, the bold scenes that she shared with Sherawat and more.

Aditi's character is something Esha initially found challenging to portray. "She is very meek, someone you can walk all over and it was challenging for me to act that way," says the 35-year-old actress who is nothing like the character in real life. Recalling the first day on set, Gupta who turned up with just makeup was asked to take it off! "I was asked to remove all my mascara and concealer. And I've never looked like that on-screen before, that's why I could relate to Aditi more," she says about the rawness of her character.

Nakaab is a two-women led show that is already the talk of the town. Today, women-led shows are a niche in themselves and have garnered a safe space within the audience. "In the '90s, all the films were the same but only when you give the audience variety do you realise there's a market for it as well," she said.

Working with Mallika Sherawat was also a treat for Gupta, who realised that they're similar in more ways than one. The Jannat 2 star revealed to us that she broke the ice with Sherawat on Day 1 by staring her deadpan in the face, "And I said 'Kaho naa kaho' to her! I would've sung it but I don't have a great voice," laughs the goofball who also revealed that both the divas believe they're quite boring! "I'm not a party person and am someone who likes to sleep by 10 pm and wake up by 6 am, do my Yoga and follow my routine. Malika has the same patterns," she tells us.

The trailer gave us a peek at how Gupta's character develops with time. Among the scenes, was a bold scene where Sherawat and Gupta get intimate together. Talking about it, Esha tells us without giving away too much, "We didn't even discuss it because it was part of the story and made sense to it. There's a reason why it happens."

Gupta also went on to reveal that she had created boundaries and decided she would not make out on-screen as "A make out or bikini scene has been added just to sensationalise it." But there were exceptions! "When I did it in Commando, it was important to the film," she recalls about her character that was trying to entice Jamwal's in the 2017 film.

Coming back to the series, we're curious if it ends here or we can expect a season 2. "There has to be a season two that we will hopefully begin shooting for next year!" the actress signs off.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Rode on Nakaab, playing a cop for the first time & why he hasn’t been very active on TV