EXCLUSIVE: Evil Eye directors & writer on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' involvement, Evil Eye 2 and mixed responses

Evil Eye directors Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani along with writer Madhuri Shekar speak about the recently released movie, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Evil Eye 2 and more.

Evil Eye released on the OTT platform last week. The horror-thriller film revolves around a concerned mother who is running away from her horrifying past and is attempting to protecting her daughter from it as well. The international film with an all-South Asian star cast sees Sarita Choudhary, Sunita Mani, Omkar Maskati and Bernard White in the lead. The unconventional horror film has been produced by Blumhouse Productions and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' banner Purple Pebble Pictures. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Evil Eye directors Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani revealed that PeeCee was involved throughout the process.

"Priyanka Chopra Jonas was very involved in the process. Once we came on, we spoke to her immediately. She was involved in casting, costumes, she commented on the script, she commented on any adjustments or ideas we had. During editorial she watched all the cuts, she gave us notes and thoughts (on scenes)," Rajeev said. The filmmaker added that the producer-actress stressed on authenticity. "She was also pushing us to make sure that the costumes were accurate, the sarees were tied accurately, accents were correct, the languages were right. She respects her audience in India and abroad and we felt that strongly. Our pitch was to make the family Irish," he laughed.

Given that Evil Eye was partially based out of New Delhi, the mother was in India while the daughter lived in the US, we asked the directors if they considered roping in Bollywood stars for the role. While the director duo confessed that a few Bollywood names were being considered, immigration and clash in the schedule were causing a hurdle. "Early on, there was discussion of Bollywood (stars in the movie) but it came down to partially to their schedules and things like that. There was no one who was interesting who was also available during the shoot frankly. We were really love our cast. It was that combination," co-director Elan Dassani said.

"There was also, on a very basic level, there were some immigration questions like getting permits cleared in time and we actually found out that there were people we would have loved to consider that we literally could not make it all work in the time for the shoot," Rajeev chipped in. Asked if there were no such hurdles, who would have they wanted in the movie and the directors mentioned Madhuri Dixit, Irrfan Khan (at the time) and Anil Kapoor without a second thought.

Evil Eye received a mixed response from the critics. Speaking of the reaction, Elan observed, "A part of it is a mixed reaction because if you are expecting a slasher horror film, there were people who were expecting it to be Friday The 13th but its not. It is a thriller with authentic characters that you come to care about and everything else. But the action is mostly in the back half of the film. That said, we do look at critics from a holistic point of view. We try to see why did some people not react to this. We don't make movies for the reviewers, we make movies for the fans. So you can't please everyone. If you try, you end up with a generic product."

"I think most of the times when a movie genre bends, when there are multiple genres are interacting, it is a little more difficult for viewers to put it in a box. I found that a lot of movies that I love also have mixed reviews because people cannot categorise it easily. I love the movie and I am very proud of it," Rajeev added.

Evil Eye ended with a tease for a sequel. When we asked writer Madhuri Shekar if there is a sequel coming our way, the writer said she isn't sure. "I don't know. It's kind of interesting like I am working on another audio play right now and I did have so much fun writing that was kind of scary and spooky and I am trying to think of what I can do again," she said.

However, she would love to explore the story of Usha and her husband Krishnan. "I would love to see Usha and Krishnan's love story. How they got married. because Krishnan is such an interesting character. He's such a mensch like that's the best way to describe him. He married this woman who was still living in trauma and had a turbulent past and such things often, in conservative Indian communities mean the woman is off the marriage market. But that's not how he sees it at all. I think there could be a sweet and tender love story in there somewhere," she said.

Have you watched Evil Eye yet? Let us know your review in the comments below.

