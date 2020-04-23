EXCLUSIVE: Extraction: Rudhraksh Jaiswal on meeting Chris Hemsworth for the 1st time, his mom not knowing Thor

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Rudhraksh Jaiswal, who plays the role of Ovi Mahajan, son of a drug lord from Mumbai, about his first interaction with Chris Hemsworth, and his reaction when he bagged Extraction.

Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction will be releasing tomorrow on Netflix. The action film is perhaps one of the first crossover films where Indian actors like Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Randeep Hooda, and Pankaj Tripathi play a pivotal role opposite Chris. Extraction shifts between Dhaka, Bangladesh, and India and has been heavily shot in Ahemdabad. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Rudhraksh, who plays the role of Ovi Mahajan, son of a drug lord from Mumbai, about his first interaction with Chris Hemsworth.

Rudhraksh revealed that he auditioned for an action film when he was called upon and couldn't believe himself when he was told he has bagged a Netflix film, to be produced by Joe Russo of Avengers fame."I auditioned for an action film and went through like 5-6 rounds. I eventually bagged the role in Extraction. There was obviously a lot of struggle involved, it was not easy," he started and added, "But when I came to know that Sam Hargrave (Stunt Coordinator for several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies) would be the director of the film, I was overwhelmed. If you see Sam Sir’s past experience, he has been a stunt coordinator for mostly all Avengers film. I was a huge fan. I have grown up watching Chris Sir’s film. I love his work. He portrays his characters with such uniqueness; it is so fun to watch him."

He vouched, "Extraction, I feel, I can bet that you have not seen this kind of action anywhere. This is the side of Chris Hemsworth you have never seen before, and I feel the first time when I met him, I was starstruck."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rudhraksh Jaiswal (@rudhrakshjaiswal1) on Apr 22, 2020 at 8:53am PDT

"When I got to know I would be working with Chris Sir, it was like a dream cum true. My heart skipped a beat. I went up to my mom and told her that I would be working with Chris Hemsworth and Netflix for a film and she was like who is Chris Hemsworth? And Sam? (smiles). My mom watches a lot of Hindi films and doesn’t know who Thor is. When she googled him, she finally realised how big this is," he recalled on his reaction to knowing he is doing Extraction.

We asked him if he remembers his first meeting with Chris and Rudhraksh shared, "Yes, I do. Actually, the first day in Ahmedabad, we were doing the camera test and after that, the next day, I was in my tent with my mum sitting next to me. So, there was like a window cut out and I was looking through it every second because I knew Chris Sir is going to come on sets and I was really excited. He came on sets and there was trance music playing and there was this positive vibe. I remember Avengers: Infinity War had realised that time so I went up to him and said some iconic dialogues from the movie and he repeated them and gave me a hug and said, ‘Nice one, Rudy.’ That’s when our friendship started."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×