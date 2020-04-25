EXCLUSIVE: Extraction's Rudhraksh Jaiswal REVEALS his favourite scene with Chris Hemsworth from Netflix film

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rudhraksh Jaiswal tells us his favorite scene from Extraction and it is not what you were thinking. He opened up on how fans reacted to Chris being in Ahmedabad and the 'Thor' chant which reverberated on the streets.

Netflix film Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, among others has released on the online streaming platform. The action film has been shot extensively in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rudhraksh Jaiswal tells us his favorite scene from the movie and it is not what you were thinking. He opened up on how fans reacted to Chris being in Ahmedabad and the 'Thor' chant which reverberated on the streets.

Opening up on the process of shooting, Rudhraksh said, "There were a lot of physically and emotionally challenging sequences in Extraction. So, I had made sure to put my best foot forward. But if I had to pick one scene, it would be where Ovi cries and hugs Tyler (Chris), that was a very emotional scene and to reach that intensity is very difficult. However, I got great support from Chris and Sam sir. I always get a lot of tips and techniques from Chris sir. He enhanced my skills and performances. That scene holds a very special place in my heart. It speaks volumes of the character's unexpected journey."

When asked about the most exciting part of the shoot, he said, "The most exciting part was to shoot with Chris Sir. The majority of my scenes were with Chris sir. I got to take back a lot from him. It was a learning experience for me. The most exciting part was also the action sequences, the 11 minute runner was so crazy to shoot. It starts from a car chase, then an abandoned building, it was so good. The stunt team was so good. Before we started shooting, Sam sir, Chris Sir and we used to have a lot of reading sessions together and it helped me a lot as an actor. We discussed a lot about the character, personal life, and film as well. I am speechless, I got to work with them."

Chris shared a video from the streets of Ahmedabad wherein fans were thrilled to have him. "It was a very crazy experience. We got a lot of love, well-wishers there. Chris sir there did not know that people in India were such big fans. People peeped out of windows and were shouting Thor Thor and it was such fun. I mean Indian people are generous when they watch action films and I hope Extraction gets the same love as well," he overwhelming said.

