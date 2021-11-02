EXCLUSIVE: Extracurricular & The King’s Affection’s Nam Yoon Su on how he chose his next role & his take on it

‘The King’s Affection’ is seeing a constant rise in its ratings and consequential popularity all thanks to the stellar cast of Park Eun Bin, SF9’s Rowoon, Nam Yoon Su, VICTION’s Byungchan, Bae Yoon Kyung and DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon. Coupled with a never-seen-before storyline and you have the perfect concoction to keep the masses hooked.

Nam Yoon Su has made quite the name for himself after bursting through immensely complicated and emotional characters after featuring in some of the most twisty dramas. As his fame shot through with an appearance on Netflix’s teen drama ‘Extracurricular’, next roles came in with tvN's ‘Birthcare Center’ and JTBC's ‘Beyond Evil’.

As he was teased around, nicknamed ‘Daddy long legs’ for his towering stature, one can only admire what this 24-year-old has achieved so far. As we had the perfect opportunity to ask him why he went for sageuk this time, that too with a possibility of ill fate signed to his character’s name, Nam Yoon Su unhesitatingly replied, “The one word to describe why I chose to participate in ‘The King’s Affection’ is: challenge. I was on the lookout for the next project and wanted to try a character that was not too cliche. That was when I came across ‘The King’s Affection’, a historical drama. Because it is a historical drama, I thought that I’d be able to learn a lot while acting and thereby decided to participate.”

His aha moment came through with a scene that has us curious to watch the show, “Also, when I read the script, there was a heart-fluttering moment as I read the lines of my character Yi Hyun (Lee Hyun). That’s when I saw the character’s charm.”

Lee Hyun, he who is calm, collected, clever and everything class, has an enclosed feeling of affection for someone that he cannot admit it to. Though cheerful as a character, the drama resides in his sorrowful fate that comes with being a royal member of the court. What would Nam Yoon Su do in a similar situation? Confess or be on standby? The actor’s response was a mirror to his own heart as he said, “I think I would have acted similar to Yi Hyun (Lee Hyun). For most things, I do what I want to do, but if it came to the same situation as in the series, I don’t think I would be able to fully express my feeling of ‘affection’.”

It seems as though the actor would himself take charge in the most passive way, giving space for the original relationship to prevail. Love guru Nam Yoon Su says, “I’d rather choose to remain best friends with the person I love, and decide to stand by her side to protect and watch over her.”

We are taken by his sincere words that we’re sure multiple people would relate with. See more of Nam Yoon Su as Lee Hyun in ‘The King’s Affection’ airing every Monday-Tuesday at 9:30 PM KST (6 PM IST) on KBS2 and Netflix.

