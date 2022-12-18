EXCLUSIVE: FIFTY FIFTY talks 2022 K-pop debut, grooves to BTS’ Butter, 5SOS’ Teeth and Beyonce

2022 is being called the year of the K-pop girl groups and rightly so! With chart-topping and ground-breaking moves by these talented ladies, every year can be theirs. Joining the bandwagon with their own fabulous release is ATTRAKT’s FIFTY FIFTY. FIFTY FIFTY

A new girl group was presented to the ever-curious crowds of the K-pop industry in the form of Saena, Aran, Keena and Sio. The quartet came together to become FIFTY FIFTY as a group that swiftly glides between the real and ideal worlds where the earlier one is filled with challenges and the latter one with love, friendship, and happiness. The four girls are said to be embarking on a journey to express their own hardships through their music and their first EP, ‘The Fifty’, is exactly that with a hint of the familiar K-pop touch. FIFTY FIFTY debuted on November 18, 2022, and are continuing to showcase their uniqueness to the world that awaits the next viral release.

The Fifty The mini-album comprises four songs and is led by the title track ‘Higher’ which is also accompanied by an otherworldly music video. Meanwhile, the album itself is briefly representative of the widely celebrated Y2K concept, mixed with a futuristic vibe and the ongoing trends altogether, in line with the group’s portrayal of the past, the present and the future. They string urbane city-pop, R&B/Pop-based guitar melodies, and EDM-based music throughout the album to bring forth a fabulous combination of songs.

‘Higher’ is as refreshing as it gets with the quartet unleashing their potential in front of the world for the first time. The group unveiled their concept of an ideal and a real world in parallel existence as fifty per cent of each through this debut release. While speaking with us, they revealed their many talents and had us hoodwinked by them! Watch the full interview below.

