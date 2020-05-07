EXCLUSIVE: Goldie Behl’s REJCTX 2 shoot was almost stalled in Thailand due to COVID 19

After the stupendous success of the first season, Goldie Behl is coming with the second season of REJCTX.

With the lockdown extended for two weeks, till May 17, 2020, the OTT platforms have been our only escape to the otherwise anxious situation caused by the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. And while we are looking for more content on the OTT platforms, here’s a good news for the audience. Goldie Behl is set to return with the second season of his much popular series REJCTX. To recall, the first season of the musical drama was a massive hit among the audience and the viewers have been eagerly waiting for the next season.

And while REJCTX 2 is set to be premiered next week, director Golie Bahl has recalled how the ongoing COVID 19 epidemic had almost stalled the shooting of their project. For the uninitiated, REJCTX 2 is based in Thailand and the team had shot the series in the locales there. However, with the COVID 19 outbreak taking over the world, they did face trouble while shooting an important scene. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Goldie revealed, “There was one real hospital location, which we didn’t get because of the virus scare. So, we went to a set to shoot it.”

Furthermore, Goldie revealed that the team was supposed to complete the shoot by March 24, 2020. “Yes, we were supposed to get back on 24th of March, but we got news about the Janta curfew on 19th night, and then our team stood together and we shot continuously for two days and finished it on 21st morning,” he added.

Meanwhile, the teaser of REJCTX has opened to rave reviews from the audience. The teaser also evidently highlights how everyone will do and to know, what it takes to protect their secret. How love has no bounds and much more. While REJCTX season 2 stars Anisha Victor, Ahmed Masi Wali, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait in key roles, there has been a new addition in the cast as Esha Gupta will be seen playing the role of a cop in this season. The show will be premiered on May 14, 2020, on ZEE.5

