EXCLUSIVE: Halo stars Jen Taylor and Yerin Ha discuss what fans will love about the sci-fi series

One of the most popular video game franchises, Halo has been adapted into a series and fans have been eager to see what the sci-fi show has to offer. The Xbox game series boasts of a massive fan base and with a TV adaptation, the expectations are sky-high. At the premiere of the show, the series' star Jenn Taylor recently addressed the same.

A red carpet premiere of Halo which is slated to release on Voot Select on March 24, the series' lead stars spoke exclusively about their characters and also what they think will appeal most to the fans, both of who are familiar with the game as well as those who aren't. Expressing her joy about the release of the series, Jenn Taylor who plays Cortana on the show said, "I have worked on the game and have been working on this project for 21 years! To see it culminate this way is such an overwhelming joy. I hope who know the game will love this and that people don’t know the game will think that this is a real fun sci-fi story. "

Also attending the premiere of the show was actress Yerin Ha who will be essaying the role of Kwan Ha on the show. Speaking about the Halo universe and her character in the series, Ha said, "I am so excited! This is a dream come true to be in something as big as Halo is phenomenal. I play Kwan Ha, she is a survivor and a freedom fighter. She’s really trying to fight for people and for what her family believes in, trying to follow in her father’s footsteps. We don’t really see a lot of young characters who are so strong-minded and speak what they want. We have to mute ourselves a lot of times, so it was actually quite freeing.

Adding on about how much there is to explore when it comes to vast universe of the Halo game, Yerin added, "The mythologies, the stories, the books, Halo is so dense and gritty and there’s so much to bite into. That itself is so engaging to read and to do all the homework. I was absolutely blown away by how magical this Halo universe is."

Halo also stars Indian actress Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, Director of ONI (Office of Naval Intelligence) along with Bokeem Woodbine, Olive Gray, Kate Kennedy and Pablo Schreiber in lead roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shabana Azmi on how she was cast for Steven Spielberg’s Halo; Praises director Otto Bathurst