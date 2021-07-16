EXCLUSIVE: Harjinder Singh all set to debut in Randeep Hooda starrer web series Inspector Avinash

Budding actor Harjinder Singh is very excited about his next project and believes that this is a big chance for him. He is playing the role of sub-inspector in the web series.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda will soon be seen in the web series Inspector Avinash. The crime thriller show is directed by Neerraj Pathak. However, a budding actor has also been roped in for the show. Actor Harjinder will be seen sharing screen space with Hooda. He said that two years ago he happened to meet director Neeraj Pathak, who was then developing the script for the show. The actor is very excited about his upcoming show and said that it is a big chance for him.

In an exclusive interview, he said, “When I met him (Neeraj Pathak) he said I have a role in my mind for you the scripting process was on then. When the scripting was done the casting people called me. I gave the auditions and by God's grace he liked it and I got the role. It’s a premium project featuring Randeep Hooda. Debuting with a big project in OTT surely makes a difference." The actor says he is playing the role of a young sub-inspector.

“I have played it my style. I played it by my instinct and went with my understanding of the character,” he added. Inspector Avinash is produced by Jio Studios and the team recently resumed shooting for the second schedule of the show.

Harjinder, who likes to play cricket and listen to Sufi songs and ghazals in his free time, believes the Over the Top (OTT) platform has proved to be a boon both for the audience and the entertainment industry. “The OTT boom is happening due to lockdown because people were sitting at home and couldn't go to theaters as they were shut. Now everyone is getting an opportunity on OTT.

If anyone is playing a small role there is relevance for that as well. Small films and web series have gotten recognition. Complete dynamics of the entertainment industry have changed,” he adds. Harjinder had earlier acted in a film “I am Banni”, in which he played the role of a friend. He says he was always passionate about acting and has been trying his luck in the industry for a while.

Credits :Pinkvilla

