EXCLUSIVE: Himansh Kohli on shift timings for shoot amid pandemic: In such situations we’ve to abide by rules

Himansh Kohli prefers to look at the brighter side of life and is elated to resume work amid the pandemic.

The COVID 19 pandemic which has hit the nation last year took a massive toll on the entertainment industry. The shootings were stalled, theatres were shut down and the big releases were pushed causing a massive loss to the showbiz world. And while the industry once again witnessed a similar scenario this year as well, the COVID 19 norms have been a little relaxed lately. While shooting has been permitted in Maharashtra, there has been a fixed shift timing from 10 am to 5 pm along with all the necessary precautions on the sets.

This new rule has sparked several opinions from the celebs. And now the recent one to speak about the matter is Himansh Kohli who believes that these protocols are the need of the hour. “It is what it is. We are happy to resume work. Also, people are facing post-covid complications, so it’s good in a way. In situations like these we have to abide by all the rules and take precautions to the T,” he added. To note, Himansh, who will be seen in Boondi Raita next, also faced the brunt of lockdown as his movie got postponed twice due to the pandemic.

However, the actor prefers to look at the brighter side of everything. “The world halted so we can't blame anyone. I was most concerned about the health of my near and dear ones than projects being delayed. I always try to look at the brighter side of life rather than focusing on the parts that aren’t perfect,” he added. Furthermore, Himansh also spoke about his learning from the pandemic and said, “There’s nothing more valuable than our health. We might have been ignoring our immunity and strength all our lives, but Covid taught us that health is the real wealth. Another very important thing that Covid taught us is that there’s nothing more important than your family.”

