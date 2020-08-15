EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan on Independence Day: I wish all are able to speak without fear of being slapped by tags

As we celebrate 74th Independence Day, Hina Khan reveals what does she wish freedom from in the coming years. She also reveals what does freedom mean to her.

Hina Khan forayed into films and web shows in the last one or two years successfully. She has always been the one to speak her mind, fearlessly and without mincing her words. She has evolved over the years to be her own person and today as India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, we asked Hina on what does she wish freedom from in the coming years, what does freedom mean to her and when did she first acquire her first taste of freedom. Hina's freedom wish for coming years is a reflection of ongoing debate for equal opportunities. Over to her:

Freedom has a different meaning for different people... When did you acquire your first taste of freedom?

It’s not easy to understand what freedom actually means, until, you have seen how it differs from people to people. Somethings that are just ordinary to you maybe a privilege to someone. I got that pretty early in my life because I had to shift from one place to another because of my father’s job. People expect something and do something absolutely different.

Freedom for me has always been there, thanks to my parents, but I only understood the value and responsibility of it when I started working in the industry. As now that I have all the freedom in the world, I must act responsibly and try not hurt or take advantage of my loved ones. Being responsible is just important for me while enjoying my freedom.

I wish the privileged to pass on their freedom and share with those who can not live like they do Hina Khan

Did you face any struggle to achieve freedom?

First of all, we must thank our freedom fighters who laid down the foundation of the kind of freedom we know. As an individual, I guess we all have to go through our own struggles to be able to find our spot in this free world. It may not always be the same and it never was either. So I tend to respect mine as well as others. And I see doing it, just as difficult, every single day because the world is constantly trying to push your point of view and shove your opinions into oblivion. So it’s easy for me because I manage to respect other opinion. That’s just how it is.

What do you wish freedom from the current scenario?

What I wish is a bit difficult to be honest. I wish the privileged to pass on their freedom and share with those who can not live like they do. I want all of us to be able to speak about the things we think to be correct for ourselves and our society without the fear or pressure of being slapped by tags and conjecture. I want us as a society to act as one huge organism while having individual and different objectives for all. I want peace before prejudice and I want love before judgement.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×