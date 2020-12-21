EXCLUSIVE: Hitten Ttejwani on why he gave nod for Nobel Peace: Felt good that a good message is passed by me

Nobel Peace, featuring Hitten Ttejwani in the lead, has won laurels at 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2020 and eighth Indian Cine Film Festival 2020.

With COVID 19 pandemic taking a toll over the showbiz industry this year, the OTT platforms witnessed a massive boost in its viewership. Besides, there has also been an increase in the number of releases on the digital medium lately and each week we have a new release on the OTT platform. Joining the list, we have Hitten Ttejwani, Mayur Mehta and Mudasir Zafar starrer Nobel Peace which revolves around the unrest in the valley and tries sending out an important message of humanity.

For the uninitiated, the Astik Dalai directorial is the story of a professor who through his education tries inspiring helping a local boy in the valley to eradicate the hatred and misunderstanding around. Talking about the same, Hitten, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, stated, “It’s a small message by which we say that we are human beings first and religion and everything is secondary. It’s about how the youngsters get influenced by whatever is happening in the valley.” Interestingly, Hitten plays the role of professor Shlok Manhas and has a keen role in the story.

So when quizzed about what made him give a nod for the story, Hitten stated, “First of all, the script in itself is very interesting. Secondly, we had a thing in mind that the subject on which we are making the movie, it had to be a film festival movie. We always try to give a message through our films and with this film to we try delivering a message through the character of a professor played by me. It felt good that a good message is being passed on through me. In a way, it was what actually the professor thinks and how he helps the boy. Everybody has done a brilliant job.”

Interestingly, Nobel Peace has recently bagged the Best Film (Jury) award at 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2020 and best screenplay at the eighth Indian Cine Film Festival 2020. Needless to say, it is a proud moment for the entire team. “It feels nice because we have worked hard on the movie so that it goes to the festival and the international audience also gets to watch it. We are grateful and thankful to everyone who has been a part of the movie. It’s an honour to deliver such a good message through our movie,” Hitten added.

He further spoke about the most cherished moment while shooting for Nobel Peace and said, “There was a scene where I go and spoke the local blacksmith, I realised how simple they were. Most of the cast like the shopkeepers we were the locals and they were sweet enough to let us shoot there and also for becoming a part of the shoot. In fact, they even performed all the lines quite brilliantly and naturally. The best part was that innocence is still there. Besides the location is something I will cherish forever.”

Also Read: Hiten Tejwani on Sushant Singh Rajput's case: We need closure, we are not letting him rest in peace

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×