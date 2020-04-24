EXCLUSIVE: Hundred star Lara Dutta on meeting female cops to understand her character: I was amazed by them

Lara Dutta, who makes her digital debut in the Hotstar web series, Hundred, revealed how she got into the skin of her character by interacting with real-life female cops. Read below to know more about what Lara has to share on the same.

With OTT taking over entertainment in a big way, due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down theatres, for the time being, people have been finding the much-need distractions by relying on movies and web series in the digital platform. A soon-to-released web series, which is one everyone's radar is Hundred, starring Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru. The action-comedy is sure to tickle our funny bones as it takes place in Mumbai, amidst the chawls and crime gangs with Lara and Rinku's characters being the unlikely duo to save the day.

When it comes to Dutta, the 42-year-old actress makes her digital debut in Hundred as, the headstrong with a mean punch, ACP Saumya Shukla. The actress went through her own research for the role by meeting some real-life female cops who've been tasked with numerous operations and have climbed the ladder of success within the police department. "Before we started working on Hundred, for the prep of my character, we went out and met with a lot of real-life female police officers, who are part of the force and high ranking officers. I was really amazed to see how they function in a pretty much predominantly man's world and it was incredible to see the kind of body language they had and the power they exuded," Lara recalled.

"I remember the female police officers that we met, they would tell us that in a lot of ways they have just become one of the guys and that it was the only way to really be able to function within the force. Even, just with the way their body language is, the way they dress, the way they instructed their subordinates, for me, it was not just learning that but also learning and adapting to their mentality," Dutta concluded.

Hundred will be available on Hotstar from April 25, 2020.

