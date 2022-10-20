EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Little Women star Park Ji Hu would love to work with THIS Our Blues star

When it comes to breakout star Park Ji Hu 's performance as Oh In Hye in Little Women, viewers were left conflicted about how they truly felt when it came to the youngest Oh sibling's actions and that's due to the All of Us Are Dead star's complex teen act, balancing the varying shades of grey with finesse. Whether you love or hate Oh In Hye, you were definitely left mesmerised by Ji Hu's fine-tuned portrayal.

It won't be wrong to say that Little Women had us all hooked, line and sinker in 2022! With the winning director-writer combo of Kim Hee Won (of Vincenzo fame) and Jung Seo Kyoung (of Decision to Leave fame), Little Women - produced by Studio Dragon - was a triple threat kill thanks to riveting performances by the lead trio aka the Oh Sisters: Kim Go Eun as Oh In Joo, Nam Ji Hyun as Oh In Kyung and Park Ji Hu as Oh In Hye, alongside Wi Ha Joon as Choi Do Il.

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, I spoke with the adorable Park Ji Hu on how she sympathized with her Little Women character Oh In Hye with her "darker" storyline undertones, what Oh In Hye moment she found the most shocking to film and why, the pressures of achieving success at such a young age, what advice her Little Women co-stars Kim Go Eun and Nam Ji Hyun imparted upon her, an actor on her wish list to work with next, a special message for her Indian fans, and more. Note: The interview questions were sent after the conclusion of Little Women Ep 6.

I have to start the interview by complimenting you for nailing another great character in Little Women. Given how Oh In Hye chooses herself over family in various instances, how did you go about sympathising with the dark character while playing her?

Thank you very much for your compliment. In Hye grew up seeing her sisters devote their lives to her. I think such a childhood forced her to become more independent so that she would no longer be a burden to her sisters. I am also the youngest child, and this helped me understand her better.

In both Little Women and All of Us Are Dead, you've played characters that aren't black or white, but varying shades of grey. Is that a conscious effort to tackle such characters, where the viewer is puzzled over their feelings towards them?

Such characters show a variety of thoughts and actions. Through them, the viewers could experience a variety of emotions. There will be times when the viewers feel as if they are represented by the characters on the screen. Moreover, I enjoy expressing various aspects of myself, rather than expressing just one.

Since you're closely attached to Little Women, do you think the ending of the series will live up to the curiosity surrounding the series? Can you tease what fans can expect from the second half of Little Women?

Little Women is a story of three closely-bonded sisters. I think this expresses it all. As much as you've waited for each week's episodes, I'm sure the ending will be as wonderful.

Was there a challenging scene in Little Women featuring Oh In Hye, where even you were shocked by your character's differing actions?

I was shocked when she had her painting submitted by someone else. I felt sorry for her as I imagined how much she was ruled by thoughts of money and poverty, to sell her talents and dignity like that.

Your popularity is ever-growing with every successful project you undertake. How do you tackle the pressures that come with achieving success at such a young age?

I enjoy every moment and act with all my heart, thankful for every opportunity. It's thanks to the wonderful directors, staff, and actors I work with that I receive so much love and support. I feel excited rather than burdened. I promise myself to work harder each time.

Both Kim Go Eun and Nam Ji Hyun have years of acting experience, both starting their career at a young age like you. Did you receive any valuable piece of acting advice from them?

Whenever I get nervous, they reassure me that I don't have to hurry and that I could express myself as much as I want. I was able to act in a comfortable setting.

Do you have a wish list of actors you'd like to work with and why?

I would love to work with actress Han Ji Min. She is an actor I truly respect. I keep up with all of her work and I hope to see her acting in person. I would be inspired by her so much.

Whether it be as Oh In Hye in Little Women or Nam On Jo in All of Us Are Dead, you have garnered a massive fanbase in India. Is there a message you'd like to send to your Indian fans?

Wow, thank you so much. I will work harder to meet you through various works. Please continue to watch over me. I love you!

We can't wait to see more such brilliant performances by Park Ji Hu!

