EXCLUSIVE: Intro connoisseurs E’LAST create a lifetime playlist with BTS, ATEEZ & Woodz; Talk ROAR comeback

A deep connection with timelessness and immortality sets the premise for extensive imagination. K-pop boy group E’LAST has taken their concept to heart and mind, infusing a unique eternal timeline to their discography. Having debuted on June 9, 2020, they have impressed the audiences with 2 mini-albums, a single album and the third EP releasing with a ROAR-ing response.

The album’s title track ‘Creature’ found itself on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart at No.18, setting a personal best for the group. The octet has set itself apart with a deep understanding of their own music, essentially working towards self-producing their releases. They are aware of their talents and are playing to their best abilities with each comeback, finally gaining some much deserved attention from the listeners.

K-pop’s ‘맛집’ (mat-jib: Korean slang for good restaurants also used while describing good music) for Intros, E’LAST hopped on a conversation with Pinkvilla to speak about their electrifying discography. RANO, CHOI IN, SEUNG YEOP, BAEK GYEUL, RO MIN, WON HYUK, WON JUN, and YE JUN form this highly underrated boy group that has found a niche for a fabulous show of their musical talents through their many impressive songs. They get goofy, send a message to their younger selves and express adoration for other artists in the industry.

Catch E’LAST going candid in an exclusive interview below.

