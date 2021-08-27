EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Shroff on The Interview: Night of 26/11 and playing journalist for the first time

Jackie Shroff’s new film The Interview: Night of 26/11 released today. Talking about what attracted him to the movie, Shroff says, “It was a one night story, and Laurens C Postma - the director has directed Malcolm McDowell in Exitz. So (working with a) director like him, who has directed one of the worlds best actors - I said it will be a fabulous journey to do a film with him. So for me it was a win-win, and I just floated in with him. Whatever he made me do, I focussed on that,” informs Shroff.

He plays a journalist for the first time in the film, however, he informs that he didn’t prep much to play the part. “My father was a journalist himself, and he used to write for Blitz. So him being a journalist, maybe there was something in the genes,” states the actor. Besides Jackie Shroff, The Interview: Night of 26/11 also features Anjum Nayar, who plays a Bollywood superstar in the movie. Meanwhile, Shroff lately has been spending a lot of time at his farmhouse.

“I grow a lot of plants here, herbal, medicinals, and I collect seeds. I basically get into farming a lot. I grow a lot of Bottle Gourd, Bitter Gourd, Cucumber, Okra, and brinjals,” says the actor, adding that he does come to Mumbai often. Meanwhile, his actor-son Tiger Shroff has bought a new house. “My son was working to get it for his mother, and he got it. It's quite exciting,” he signs off.

