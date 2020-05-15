EXCLUSIVE: Jaideep Ahlawat CONFIRMS Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma has already begun scripting Season 2

Jaideep Ahlawat; whose stellar lead act in Paatal Lok will surely be a highlight of the web series, spoke to Pinkvilla in an EXCLUSIVE interaction where he confirmed that a season 2 was already in the works. Read below to know more about what the 42-year-old actor had to reveal on the same.

As we're shifting our allegiance to the OTT platform, majorly due to the quarantine period, there has been an influx of web series that have hit the Internet. It's hard to filter through the varied list of options but at least now we can't complain that there's just no time to watch anything! This Friday, i.e. May 15, 2020, we see the release of the Anushka Sharma produced web series, Paatal Lok. Filled with a cast that almost feels like OTT nirvana in under six hours of pure entertainment, we have Jaideep Ahlawat as the lead act, playing Hathiram Chaudhary, a police officer who gets the controversial case of a lifetime.

ALSO READ | Paatal Lok Review: It's a dog eat dog world in Jaideep Ahlawat & Neeraj Kabi's scrumptious investigative drama

In an EXCLUSIVE interaction with the vibrant actor, we asked Jaideep if there is a possibility of a season 2 in the future. Though the mystery was solved, the revelation also opened a can of worms that deserve another round of storytelling. Surprising us with a revelation of his own, Ahlawat confirmed, "Of course, there's a possibility. As far as I know, the hint that I have gotten is that Sudip sir is already working on it [scripting season 2]. I hope it happens and I would love to take the story forward."

When it comes to what Paatal Lok Season 2 could be about, the 42-year-old actor pondered, "It might be a different case or the continuation of the same case as season 1, I don't know. But, I would love to play Hathiram again. His involvement has just started. Hathiram has just entered the game. We feel that he will finally start now. Now, things are in his favour."

Is Paatal Lok on your binge-watch wish list this weekend? Let us know what you thought of the web series in the comments section below.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Neeraj Kabi is glad Anushka Sharma is producing Paatal Lok: An artist's sensitivity is different

Meanwhile, we also quizzed Jaideep on his process when it came to getting into the skin of such a complex character like Hathiram Chaudhary as Ahlawat shared, "The process is the same, you get into the background. When the material written is very good then half of your work is done by the writer itself. When there's a well-defined character written, then the attempt is to be as honest to the material as possible. Then there were other things that I could do to make the character believable, like putting on weight, discussions on the relationships. Moreover, 'How is Hathiram as we see in the start and what's his background,' was more important. There was a discussion on that as well. Why he was so complex? In the process, you read it as many times as you can so that it comes more naturally."

Check out the Paatal Lok trailer here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×