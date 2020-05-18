EXCLUSIVE: Jaideep Ahlawat has THIS to say about dogs playing a key role in solving the mystery in Paatal Lok

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Jaideep Ahlawat spoke candidly about what he felt regarding the inclusion of dogs when it came to solving the mystery in Paatal Lok. Here's what the 42-year-old actor had to share on the same.

*SPOILER ALERT* At the end of Paatal Lok comes the major revelation that Sanjeev Mehra's (Neeraj Kabi) assassination attempt by Hathoda Tyagi (Abhishek Banerjee) and Co. has thwarted thanks to the stray dog that Sanjeev's wife Dolly Mehra (Swastika Mukherjee) was looking after. With Tyagi's deep affection for dogs, Sanjeev's life was spared. This tiny factor was much loved by dog lovers who tuned in to watch the gritty series. It was an interesting element to add to an otherwise dark storyline of Paatal Lok.

When we asked Jaideep Ahlawat, during his EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla about his thoughts on dogs playing a key role in solving the mystery in Paatal Lok, the 42-year-old actor had a very interesting answer to give. "Amazingly, it was a very small thing to understand that. It's a minute thing. But, for some people, these things mean a lot. We see it in real-life as well; there are people who are extremely protective of dogs. We've seen it around us with many putting photos of abandoned dogs on Facebook even if they don't post anything else. Logistically, it's like a symbolism; this is what I feel. You can connect it from anywhere," Jaideep shared.

"Even when I read it, it was minute but the value was a lot. Your thought process is divided and designed. One small factor that turns out to become such a big reason that it changes everything. The entire story of Paatal Lok took a turn thanks to a dog. Otherwise, the story would have been something else entirely. When such a small factor creates such a big symbolism, it was amazing to see. To be very honest, when I was trying to understand it, I had to believe in that situation. That something like this happens. We've seen something like this happening," Ahlawat added.

"I am a dog and a cat lover; doesn't matter which animal it is but dogs are cuter at times. People who are highly motivated, when it comes to dogs, they will go to any extent. Sometimes I feel that dogs play a more important role in their lives, more than other humans do. In someone's life, dogs can be very important which in turn changes everyone else's lives. It was very interesting to put a final word on it. Especially, Sudip [Sharma, Paatal Lok Creator] sir was a bit skeptical about this whether people will think it was the right route in the storyline or not. Of course, this can happen. It's the way you are saying it. You're telling the importance of the small gesture in your life which is very important for someone at least," the Raazi star concluded.

