EXCLUSIVE: Jay Park's company H1GHR Music Records denies rumours of GOT7 JB joining the label

H1GHR Music Records has dismissed all rumors about JB joining the label.
GOT7's leader Lim Jaebeom, also known as JB has recently been in the news for the courageous revelation that he is struggling with depression and also that he is sorting out the legal documents on behalf of GOT7, learning about copyright and more, in order to keep the group together and active in the future. In the light of this, fans have been wondering about which agency Jaebeom would be joining, if any. The other members of the group have already chosen their respective agencies for their solo careers, with Youngjae signed to Sublime Artist Agency alongside Jackson who will be working closely with SAA besides his own company, TEAM WANG; Mark has returned to LA, Jinyoung has signed a contract with BH Entertainment to advance his acting career; Yugyeom has joined Jay Park's label AOMG and BamBam has joined Sunmi's agency Abyss Company. All eyes now, are on JB who is yet to choose an agency for his future activities. 

Reports by multiple K-Media outlets, primarily by OSEN, have been circulating the news that JB has officially signed with Jay Park's H1GHR Music Records. While fans are elated at the news, H1GHR Music has not released any official statements on the same. Pinkvilla reached out to a representative of H1GHR Music Records regarding this rumour, to which, they replied by saying that the report is inaccurate and that the company doesn't have any official statement regarding JB joining H1GHR Music.

JB's choice of agency still remains elusive and it wouldn't be surprising if the artist chose to start an agency of his own for his future activities.

