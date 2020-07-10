EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Winget was offered Broken But Beautiful Season 3 but she turned it down for THIS reason?

According to our sources, Jennifer Winget was reportedly approached for Broken But Beautiful Season 3 but she did not take it up. The actress was last seen in Beyhadh 2.

Jennifer Winget is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actresses. Jennifer has always managed to pick up different projects irrespective of the kind of response it gets. Jennifer was last seen in Beyhadh 2 where she reprised her role as Maya which won her many accolades. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Winget was also offered the third season of the popular web show Broken But Beautiful. The first two seasons starred Harleen Sethi and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles.

A source informs us, "The makers had approached Jennifer Winget to play the lead role in Broken But Beautiful Season 3 which will have a new story and cast, but the actress turned it down. While she liked the idea of the show, she apparently wanted to be a part of the show which she headlines from the beginning itself. She wasn't comfortable being a part of a show which had a different face in the first two seasons." Well, would you have loved to see Jennifer a part of the third season?

Meanwhile, Jennifer made her digital debut with Code M where she played a very impressive role. Her feisty performance was much loved. Her show Beyhadh 2 was pulled off the air amid lockdown. About the same, Jennifer earlier said, "Beyhadh was so loved and followed, and is a show so close to my heart and always will be, it definitely feels sad to have to pull the plug on the show without giving a proper end. But I am sure something better will come out of this, there will be better days for us. I am also sure that our fans will understand the circumstances and stay with us, whatever the outcome.”



