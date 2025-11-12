EXCLUSIVE: Jey says fans are ‘very important to me’, greets them with Namaste

K-pop soloist Jey made his first appearance in India for the K-Town Festival 3.0. He flew down a day before his show, on October 30, 2025, and was welcomed warmly by fans. In an exclusive chat with us before taking to the stage where he was the opening act, the singer spoke about his love for his fans who continue to support him.

Korean-Australian singer Jey thanks fans for supporting him

Jey gave a shoutout to his fans and wished to travel around the city, due to it being his first time in the country. He did end up touring Mumbai later and shared clips and photos from his visit. “It’s my first time in India and I haven’t had enough time to look around. But I already know it’s [Mumbai is] a beautiful city. Namaste! Thank you always, how do I say it? My fans, they are very important to me. So nothing else, just thank you [to them].”

Moreover, we played a game with the singer where he had to guess English K-pop song names that had been translated into Korean, and he had a blast figuring out the real titles, almost ending up in a sweat over the high level of some of the questions in the game. Soon after our conversation, he entered the stage to cheers of countless supporters.

About Jey

Debuting in 2017 under SFR Entertainment, Jey was later announced as a member of the FA Crew and has been with the agency Alfha since 2022. He is known for his chill music and his first full-length album, POV, which was dropped in October 2024. Apart from his music, Jey’s relationship with Japanese model and actress Mayu Kitazawa has attracted a lot of attention from his followers. His Korean name is Jung Jin Hyeong and he was a part of the survival competition MIX & MATCH as a contestant.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: ONEWE reveals excitement for performing in India, members try DDLJ, Singham and Hera Pheri dialogues