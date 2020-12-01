EXCLUSIVE: Jillian Bell REVEALS why her role in Godmothered is one of the favourite characters she's ever done

As Godmothered releases this Friday, Jillian Bell revealed why she fell in love with her character Eleanor, who is a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training.

December means Christmas and along with the jolly good season, we have a ton of festive movies to sink our teeth into. One such flick, which is coming out much before December 25 is Godmothered. Starring Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher, Godmothered is just the kind of feel-good story we need right now to distract us from the harsh reality which was the whole of 2020.

Godmothered is a Christmas comedy centered on Eleanor (Bell), a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training, who decides to show the world why people still need fairy godmothers when it's accidentally revealed to her that her chosen profession is facing extinction. Eleanor does this by finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress and tracking her down only to discover that Mackenzie (Fisher) is now a 40-year-old single mom. Grieving her husband's loss from several years ago, Mackenzie has given up on a 'happily ever after.' However, Eleanor comes into the picture, at just the right time, determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, even if the latter likes it or not.

Given her eccentric character, Jillian shared her thoughts on playing Eleanor. "I just fell absolutely in love with the character and the idea for the film. Eleanor is probably one of my favourite characters I’ve ever gotten to play. She is naïve in some areas but she’s also smart. She wants the best for everyone and she wants everything to be magical and wonderful and lovely. Her dream in life is to come down and prove that fairy godmothers are still needed during these modern times," the 36-year-old actress gushed.

Also starring Jane Curtin, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Erika Parks, Godmothered releases on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on December 4.

