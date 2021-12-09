EXCLUSIVE: K-pop’s wingless fairies PIXY compliment each other, talk TEMPTATION, plans of visiting India

PIXY- the name itself pops a colourful, energetic image of flawless beauties that are at par with their singing, rapping and performing skills. A group of 6 young women have come under the K-pop group PIXY to prove they are that and more. Debuting on February 24, 2021 with their first digital single ‘Wings’, the world was met with talent in the form of a music sensation.

The collective efforts of ALLART Entertainment and Happy Tribe Entertainment brought together Ella, Lola, Satbyeol, Dia, Sua and Dajeong. 3 of the girls have been in the business before debuting with PIXY and their experience has been monumental in achieving a clearer understanding of the K-pop scene. Vibrant and joyous, one is sure to get sucked deep into the fairy world that combines delicacy over controlled flair and unescapable charm over high tempo beats.

The girl group returned with first mini-album ‘Bravery’ and its lead track ‘Let Me Know’ on May 20, promptly delving into achieving a fun style that not only ensures one of their talents but also affirms their overall strengths - performance. Now, joining us following on the back of their first album comeback with EP 'TEMPTATION’, this time trying out a new fairy trick with double title tracks, ‘Addicted’ and ‘Bewitched’, we have PIXY digging deep into their group dynamics, witty conversions and more.

Congratulations on making a successful comeback with ‘TEMPTATION’. What is the message of PIXY that you'd like everyone to know with this album?

Satbyeol: Thank you for congratulating our comeback! In our album ‘TEMPTATION’, the tale shows 6 fairies getting addicted and lured by a witch. If you look at our universe, at the end the fairies open a big gate. So perhaps the opening of the big gate also means that a new journey is ahead? Please look forward to it!



‘Bewitched’ and ‘Addicted’ are very different and have strong feelings. How would you say you have presented them with the help of your title songs?

Dajeong: So, ‘Addicted’ is the full stop in our universe where we get lured and swallowed by the witch. ‘Bewitched’, on the other hand, makes you feel a similar shiver to ‘Wings’ and so those two have been chosen as our title songs.

What is one reason each member thinks people should listen to PIXY’s music?

Lola: There aren't any songs quite like PIXY songs, so I think people should listen.

Satbyeol: PIXY’s songs can be dynamic and powerful, so I hope WINXYs can feel this energy with us.

Dia: I feel like the perfect music you guys have been looking for is PIXY

whether its performance, music - in all areas it’s perfect. If you check it, you’ll think “how did I just find out about them” so please check it out.

Ella: I will keep it short and strong. Once you listen to our music, I think you will know.

Dajeong: PIXY doesn't do only one style and there are lots of genres in PIXY’s music

so depending on your mood or the day, there are lots of songs for you to check out!

Sua: Since you heard all the reasons to check us out,

I want you guys to check out ‘Still With Me’, the first song dedicated to our WINXYs.

As the wingless fairies of K-pop, what are your wishes that you’d like to fulfil soon?

Dajeong: So since PIXYs are fairies, I want to actually have wings to visit wherever our WINXYs are.

Ella: So this is a bit random, but I’d actually like to have wings and fly.

I would really like to have that experience of flying - I think it will be fun!

What is each member’s favourite scene from the ‘Addicted’ music video?

Lola: I have so many, but if I had to pick one. Sua’s acting when she gets sucked in.

Satbyeol: For me, it's the start of the MV at the grave. When it starts, you can only see Dia’s eyes and I think a captivating start is very important So I will pick that scene.

Dia: For me, after the bridge, if you look at the performance perspective, there is a part where we kinda all fall down through Ella. That part feels desperate and sad and cool, so I really remember it.

Ella: I can’t exactly pick one scene, but there is a part where it was fun to watch. It’s a little bit of a tense scene - I noticed this when we were filming our reaction video. There is a part where it looks as if I am being struck with a torch. That part has such good timing and it comes to my mind now.

Dajeong: I really liked all the scenes, but if I pick. There is a scene with me and Dia where she is crawling on top of the table. It was fun to shoot that scene. Also, that scene portrays a lot of stories, so I like it personally.

Sua: I also like all the scenes but if I had to pick it will be our group shot, the floor and set is portrayed like there is blood. Everyone worked well to make it cool and it ended up looking quite cool.

You switch between good and evil with your music. Why do you think a balance of the two is needed in the world?

Dia: When I look at the world, if you are too good you can be stupid and if you are too bad it can be a criminal act. I’m not saying be a bad person, but I think it’s important to navigate your path and act wisely. But you should be a good person, guys you have to be good for the fortune to shine on you.

Apart from singing, rapping or dancing, what other activities do you like to take part in?

Sua: I think it will be fun if we all go on a reality TV show!



Compliment the person on your right.

Sua about Dajeong: Dajeong is my one and only close (same aged) friend. She really makes me happy.



Dajeong about Ella: Thanks, I am the maknae, but to my right is the leader, our maknae eonni. The thing I am so grateful for is that she takes care of all of us as close friends sometimes and sometimes she takes care of us like a mother, so I always wanted to say thank you to her.

Ella about Dia: She is wearing very cool clothes like you can see today. These clothes are normally very hard to digest (pull off) for others. So when you wear these dark tone clothes, she has charisma and mood. I really like this style and I think this is due to Dia’s personal colour, so I think it’s a characteristic.

Dia about Satbyeol: Satbyeol, as you know, has the personality of an angel. She enjoys giving to others and that makes her happy so she is kindhearted. Also these days she is so cute, the way she reacts, makes faces, talks is so cute that I wanna bite her.

Satbyeol about Lola: When I am hurt, she is hurt with me, and when I am happy she is happy with me. She is very sympathetic and I can rely on her. She is also a good friend to talk to and she is pretty. That’s like the face I like.

Lola about Sua: When you look at her MVs she looks very chic in the music videos which is so cool. But normally she has lots of aegyo and has a beautiful soul that as she thinks about other members and in surprising ways she takes care of looking into the details. She is a maknae with a motherly feel.

Have you ever tried Indian food? If yes, what is your favourite menu? Also, would you like to visit India?

Dajeong: So we all 100 percent want to go to India - we really wanna go there. And I personally really like Indian curry dishes.

Ella: Delicious!

Dajeong: So I really wanna go to India and try them there!

As a group that debuted this year, what is your goal in the upcoming days?

Sua: Let’s be superstars! We’d like to grow and do harder and be superstars, which is our goal and dream

Dajeong: My aim is to have people think of PIXY when they hear K-pop.

Please share a message for the fans.

Lola: So far we didn’t have much chances to be face to face with our WINXYs

so we want to interact with our Indian WINXYs and have a chance to enjoy our performances together. We want to see you Indian WINXYs.

Ella: We will come to you soon!

Sua: We love you!

With hopes to see their fans face to face and sprinkle their unending razzle-dazzle, PIXY parts with us. Until next time!

Watch the full interview and their funny reactions below.

