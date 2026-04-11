EXCLUSIVE: Kangmin on carrying parts of VERIVERY to solo debut and whether he’d appear in Boys Planet again

At 23 years of age, Yoo Kangmin is the youngest member in his team, VERIVERY. Having debuted in 2019, he already has seven years of K-pop idol experience under his belt, but that has not stopped him from taking on new challenges. Following his participation in BOYS II PLANET, where he placed ninth, just missing out on the debut lineup with eight members. However, unfettered once again, he has decided to take on the music world with a solo debut.

Kangmin reveals whether he still talks to mates from BOYS II PLANET and how the idea of his solo came to be

Just days after the release of his single album and title track, Free Falling, on March 26, 2026, Kangmin chatted with us about shedding his earlier image and building his career with new attempts. Read the conversation below.

What components of your group’s last seven years are you taking with you while going on a solo career path?

KANGMIN: I’ve been trying to maintain the mindset of always questioning and seeking areas for improvement, and this is something I try to prioritize during my solo activities as well.

What are some things you weren’t able to experience while being in VERIVERY that you’d like to try solo?

KANGMIN: It would be a great experience to try a duet song with one of the senior artists I look up to. I imagine it to be a new experience from how I’ve been working with VERIVERY members.

Did the idea of going solo come right after your participation in Boys Planet 2? If not, how did it take shape?

KANGMIN: I’ve had lots of thoughts about solo activities before. With the appearance on BOYS II PLANET last year, the release of the Lost and Found album, and my solo fan meetings as well as VERIVERY fan meetings, I got to be more certain on the message I want to share, which motivated me to really start working on my solo album.

Being the closest to winning, if given the chance, would you try again for the debut lineup?

KANGMIN: I’d definitely try again! I learned so much and received confidence in myself and my fans through that program, so I think I’d try again to be loved by fans and to repay their love once again.

Any lifelong friends you’ve made since participating in it? What do you talk about when meeting each other?

KANGMIN: I think I met so many new friends. Our various relationships, as you might have seen from the program, were created during the process of sharing conversations and working toward our dream together. On the other hand, there are quite a few friends whom I didn’t get to meet and talk to after the program ended, so I’m honestly not sure what to say when we see each other again. I imagine that there will be new common factors between us now, so it’d be fun to talk about those with them.

What does Free Falling aim to express? Why did you pick this song from among many others?

KANGMIN: I had many thoughts about selecting the title track, but “Free Falling” was the closest to my own taste, and it fits well with this album’s theme. I wanted a song that is good to hear while thinking deeply, rather than a song that’s just exciting. I thought its dreamy vibe also matched well with themes like ‘uneasiness’ and ‘a boundary between a boy and a grown man,’ so it seemed like the best song to represent this album.

Seven years in the industry, what do you hope to be seven years from now? Any big changes you’d like to make?

KANGMIN: I got to really look back at myself while working on this album, and one of the main things I realized was that I want to become a more honest artist. I hope to become an artist who always tries to be more honest, and in order to achieve that, I’m planning on continuing to make music and share honest conversations with fans!

If you were to perform in India, what would you want to take back from here, and any message for fans?

KANGMIN: Of course, I’d like to bring back memories with Indian fans. I want to perform in India one day and leave as many memories as possible so I can look back on my time with Indian fans whenever I want. Indian VERRERs! Please give lots of love and support for my solo debut album, Free Falling, and I’m ready to visit you and have fun together when there’s an opportunity!

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