EXCLUSIVE: Karan Wahi: No one calls Jennifer Aniston TV actor for doing Friends; Why is it a demarcation here?

Karan Wahi is undoubtedly one of the most followed and loved actors we have. Be it TV, films or web, the actor has proved his mettle everywhere and while discussing the ongoing favouritism and nepotism debate with him, Karan made some valid points. The Hundred actor emphasised that to bring about a change, the audience first needs to reflect and change their perspective. If they don't support actors, nothing will change.

"I think the debate is only wrong. It is the audience who need to change their perspective. Why call me inferior to another person just because of the platform we come from. I think the audience need to reflect on that aspect. If I work on TV, and on web as well, and even in films then why just call me a TV actor? Call me an actor na? I am not saying I have a problem with it, I am very proud to start from TV, it has made me what I am today. But, to segregate people based on the platform they work on, and then talk about equal opportunities? We shouldn’t be. Eventually who is making us a star? The audience. I feel the audience needs to give creditability to everybody and then see the change," he shared.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Wahi on KKK Made In India, people crediting him for acting & not just good looks post Hundred

Karan also added that while we compare ourselves to west, there no one separates actors basis the platform. No one calls Jennifer Aniston a TV actor because she was a part of a popular sitcom. "Today, there might be someone who is more talented than me but haven’t gotten the opportunity and that is because the audience has loved me more. Humko kaam tabhi milega jab audience support karegi. We live in a social media world where there are people who have perhaps done nothing big but are earning more than us, who are these people following them, making them stars? It is the audience. We say that this doesn’t happen in abroad, it is because there, an actor is an actor, no one says that ‘oh Jennifer Aniston toh Friends ki TV actor hai!’ It is that small a game. These are small things which needs to change," he explained.

He pointed, "I have gone through that perspective of being called a TV face, a TV guy, yeh nahi chalega, yeh web pe kar raha hai Aaj kal. Job respect and hierarchy needs to be discussed."

To conclude, he added, "I feel it is a debate which is not going anywhere. It is not solving the purpose or touching it. We have been talking about nepotism and favouritism, where does it come from? It comes from the audience somewhere. If I am not accepted as much as a top notch star, then why would someone put their money on me? It is as simple as that. We need to be better than what we are as people."