Exclusive: Karanvir Bohra and Mandana Karimi had a HUGE fight on the sets of The Casino

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Karanvir Bohra and Mandana Karimi had a major fight on the sets of The Casino. Read.

Karanvir Bohra and Madana Karimi will be seen in a new series called The Casino. The two worked together for the first time and apparently while shooting they had a huge showdown on sets leaving the production really worried. Bot the actors were about to even leave the sets but later things were resolved. Mandana agreed to the report and said that the fight helped them bond later on.

“I remember, we were shooting for an intimate scene, and exactly before the scene, we had a heated argument. We both were super annoyed and were on the verge of leaving the set Everyone around us was quiet after that. But the scene went so well, I mean it kind of helped us you know, just like how a couple fights and then you end up making love. Initially, we did have our shares of disagreements on a few things but later we became good friends. I would rather put it like Karanvir and I are like Tom & Jerry on the sets, we have literally gotten into fights and arguments and then suddenly things are normal between us. His kids and wife were also in Nepal when we were shooting. I had a great time with them,” Mandana Karimi shared.

The series, which goes live on Zee 5, was shot in Mumbai and Nepal.

Credits :Pinkvilla

