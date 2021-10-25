EXCLUSIVE: The King’s Affection’s Park Eun Bin on her character’s similarities and differences with herself

As Park Eun Bin defies norms by taking on the role of a disguised Crown Prince, we witness a shift in her life as Lee Hwi, the once ostracised daughter of the royals. ‘The King’s Affection’ follows the story of love, laughter, heartbreak, secrets, and more in the lives of a Crown Prince and her tutor.

Park Eun Bin has previously spoken about how she took on a challenging role because of its uniqueness and asked people to not approach it with dichotomy but support. On her own understanding of the character, she thinks the narrative that focuses on how the character grew up without drawing a stone cut line as a man or a woman are reasons one must tune in to the drama.

On being asked how she as Park Eun Bin different from Lee Hwi who is termed as the Ice Prince by the royal servants and did she come across any similarities, the actor herself sought clarity saying, “I’ve noticed that somewhere along the way, I’ve stopped caring about the similarities between my character and the real me. I’m sure there are some things that Hwi and I do and don’t have in common, but I don’t really try to find them because I want to let Hwi live her life, and me mine. I don’t want to mix the two up by looking for similarities and differences.”

Her approach towards a role so fresh can be seen with her next words that come with just as much passion as resolve, “ My personal values might affect the behavior and mindset of the character, so I try to detach the character from my personal life so that I can fully understand, and become immersed in the character. This means that in the show, you’ll only get to see the Hwi that I’ve crafted.”

Her suggestion for knowing more about Park Eun Bin? “If you’d like to know more about Eun Bin, I recommend that you watch the behind-the-scenes clips or original content.”

