EXCLUSIVE: KINGDOM talks about ‘Ascension’ into K-pop & ‘History Of Kingdom : PartⅣ. Dann’

The dominion of K-pop’s this masterpiece is one spread across seasons, time, countries, cultures and practically all touch points in an all-encompassing grandiose theme. Flamboyant in nature and even better with each comeback, KINGDOM presents an enriched take on highlighting the many differences of the world and its uncanny resemblance and solidarity.

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, K-pop group KINGDOM dives deep into ‘History Of Kingdom : PartⅣ. Dann’ on the back of releasing the fourth mini-album. A group heavily basing their content on the different cultures around the world, DANN, ARTHUR, MUJIN, LOUIS, IVAN, JAHAN, and CHIWOO speak about their magnificent concept and plans ahead.

Leader DANN upholds his flag bearer influence more so this time, directing his story over the glorious influence of Korean culture by embodying the titular King for the comeback, in line with the theme of ‘History of KINGDOM’. Throughout the interview, he leads the talk, giving due credit to his fellow members and being the perfect frontman. The group’s genuine interest in the cultures around the world surpasses the realm of their music as they animatedly express interest in learning about India, the languages and the many facets of being separated by oceans. They repeatedly assure us of being in top shape even after a day full of shoots and their inclination to keep talking regardless of it being close to 9 PM on their end.

United by their aim to reach out to their welcoming fans, KINGMAKERs, who have continuously intimated their presence from around the globe, KINGDOM takes it the candid way with us.

