EXCLUSIVE: Kirti Kulhari on Four More Shots Please Season 3: We have a sense of renewed energy to work on it

Four More Shots Please! season 2 turned out to be quite a hit with the fans and as it turns out, it has been renewed for a new season. Here's what Kirti Kulhari has to say about it.

Four More Shots Please features Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles. The web series recently returned for a second season and it definitely managed to create quite a buzz and garner a great response. And now, the much awaited thing for the fans of the show has happened as it has been renewed for a season 3 already. With the lockdown on right now, we are just waiting for things to resume so that the girls are back on another adventure of emotions.

Talking about it, Kirti aka Anjana went on to say, "Well, of course, it's very exciting that there is a season 3. The last two seasons have done very well so we were expecting a season 3 and now that it has come through, we are really excited about it and can't wait for the lockdown to open and for us to start working our season 3. The response to this season has been so much that...we have a sense of renewed energy to work on Four More Shots Please! not just for us but also for the fans who seem to be so so excited about it."

Well, with the ongoing lockdown, a lot of OTT content has been doing well and while we really miss heading out for movies, right now, this is all we have. The season 2 of the show came at a time when everyone was on the lookout for new content and so, it gave that to the audiences.

