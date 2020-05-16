EXCLUSIVE: Krishna DK explains how OTT may be just as popular as going to theatres in the long run

In a recent Facebook Live, Krishna DK explained how OTT may become just as popular as going to the theatres in the long run. Read below to know more about what The Family Man creator had to share on the same.

Ever since it was announced that Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi were releasing on OTT rather than in theatres, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's been a major debate sparked pitting theatres against OTT. In a recent Facebook Live, which focused on OTT as a gamechanger, Krishna DK spoke about how the audience is opening up to both mediums. From directing Go Goa Gone and Stree to venturing into OTT with The Family Man and Citadel (their joint collaboration with the Russo Brothers which stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra), Krishna is surely well-versed with both mediums.

"It's not a new scenario. We were already in a world where cinema and OTT were co-existing. Cinema has been around for a long time and OTT was just catching up in India as opposed to the rest of the world. This current pandemic may speed up the process of the OTT world catching up to the cinema world and in the short term, it might look like the cinemas are in trouble. Because, firstly, the government needs to allow the public places to open and there’s gonna be social distancing," DK explained.

However, Krishna also explained why cinemas are not going anywhere anytime soon as he shared, "But, in the medium term to the long term, cinemas are not gonna go away especially for a country like India. Culturally, we love to celebrate in groups. We're the kind of country where if someone says to go to your balcony and make some noise, we tend to take out a procession on the streets. Everybody loves to go to the cinema and they love to see movies on the big screen with a bunch of other people rather than sitting in their living room. Adding to the fact that most people don't have such comfortable living rooms or big screens that can take away from the cinemas."

"In my opinion, there will be a little bit of shifting that might happen as in the immediate future, there's going to be release issues, some smaller films may have to go direct to DVD. Even the bigger films might go direct to OTT but in the longer term, people will start going back to the theatres. But, this period is making it a habit for people to get on OTT so the OTT viewing numbers are also going to go up. Because more and more people have made it a habit now. They're going to start watching... it's not a habit that you can lose. As once you're hooked on to something, you're hooked on," DK reasoned.

Do you agree with Krishna DK's remarks on the theatres vs. OTT debate? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

