EXCLUSIVE: Lee Sung Kyung on Shooting Stars co-star Kim Young Dae & how she wants to be perceived as an actor

If you're a sucker like me for the "best friends-turned-enemies-turned-lovers" trope in romantic comedy dramas, then look no further than Sh**ting Stars! Starring Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae as its leading couple, Sh**ting Stars (under Studio Dragon) depicts the interesting love story between a top star and the PR head of the management agency that he's signed to.

In Sh**ting Stars, Lee Sung Kyung portrays the reliable PR head Oh Han Byul, who's the absolute best in the business because no one can handle crisis management so effortlessly as she does. However, her bone of contention happens to be Kim Young Dae's character Gong Tae Sung. Gong Tae Sung is a superstar in the entertainment industry, known to fans and media for his polite and upright image. However, behind closed doors, he is as hot-tempered as it gets! Besides killing it in the acting game, Gong Tae Sung's favourite thing to do is make Oh Han Byul's life miserable. The constant and downright hilarious back and forth between the complicated pair highlights their messy past, while we embark on a fun journey of the two "opposites, attract" couple.

When it comes to Lee Sung Kyung, the actress enjoys a major fan following and deservedly so! With noteworthy performances in popular dramas like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Dr. Romantic 2, Cheese in the Trap and The Doctors, just to name a few, Lee Sung Kyung has stamped her mark as a beloved Hallyu star, admired across the world. If you already weren't impressed enough, the Baeksang Arts Awards-nominated actress also wears the multi-hyphenate cap as a singer, dancer and model. In Sh**ting Stars, Lee Sung Kyung manages to win our hearts one more time as Oh Han Byul with a delectable performance that's now a staple for all the classic characters she's played in the past.

I had the humble opportunity to interview Lee Sung Kyung, post Sh**ting Stars premiere last month. The 31-year-old actress spoke candidly to me about her lovely co-star Kim Young Dae's charming quality as an actor and a friend, if she feels Sh**ting Stars accurately depicts the problems faced by actors, the USP of Gong Tae Sung and Oh Han Byul's complicated love story alongside teases of the upcoming episodes, how she wants everyone to perceive her as an actor alongside the challenges she faces and wishes to overcome with every project, the simple and effective secret to her ethereal beauty and what is her personal favourite between acting, singing and dancing.

In just a few episodes of Sh**ting Stars, fans are already loving your onscreen chemistry and offscreen friendship with Kim Young Dae. What would you say is the most admirable, charming quality of your lovely co-star Kim Young Dae, both as an actor and a friend?

When I first saw Kim Young Dae, I was worried that he would not be able to fully perform arguing scenes with Han Byul because he was very shy and looked nervous like a lost puppy in a jungle. But once we started shooting, he did so well, it caught me off guard (haha). The most charming quality in Young Dae would be that he is always able to lighten up everyone's mood by throwing in cute little jokes during shoots. It was so fun and comfortable to work with him.

As you are part of the entertainment industry, that too a top star, do you feel Sh**ting Stars accurately depicts the problems faced by actors?

There are a lot of similarities. However, the show does exaggerate certain things in order to add a dramatic effect. A lot of situations within the show are something one can actually experience in the entertainment industry, but there are extra dramatic elements regarding the subject of the case or the way situations are resolved.

Since Sh**ting Stars has recently premiered, can you tease what fans can look forward to in the upcoming episodes? And what do you think is the USP of Gong Tae Sung and Oh Han Byul's complicated love story?

Not only Gong Tae Sung and Oh Han Byul's love story, but also detailed stories about the entertainment industry, exciting and funny episodes within it, charming characters, the pain and suffering that people outside of the industry couldn't understand, and meaningful messages that are worth contemplating are all the different aspects that make this show unique. I hope the audience looks forward to these elements while watching the show.

Sh**ting Stars gives us behind-the-scenes access to the entertainment industry. Since you've been a part of the industry for quite some time, how is it that you want everyone to perceive you as an actor? Are there any challenges that you face and wish to overcome with every project you take?

Sometimes I think, 'Maybe it's time for me to show people a different side of me.' Then I turn around and think, 'What is something I can do best? Maybe it would be in my best interest to focus on that instead.' It has always been a back and forth ping pong between those two thoughts. However, at the end of the day, I would love for all the fans to enjoy my performance whichever way I decide to go.

Lee Sung Kyung fans will all agree that you're not just a gifted, talented actor but also exceptionally pretty and look gorgeous in Sh**ting Stars. What is the secret to your beauty?

I eat healthy, and I always exercise and stretch no matter how busy I am. For my skin, I focus mostly on sun-care.

You're a multi-hyphenate star, who is amazing at acting, singing and dancing (Fans anticipate more dance videos in the future!). Which is your personal favourite to delve into amongst the three and why?

I would like to excel in acting because I am an actor. I would say that I usually put most effort and attention into it.

