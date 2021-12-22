EXCLUSIVE: Lily Collins & Ashley Park on challenges of dressing up for Emily in Paris Season 2 after lockdown

After making us fall in love with the berets and other fashion accessories that define French fashion, Lily Collins and Ashley Park are all set to return for the second season for Emily in Paris and this time with bigger fashion goals to offer. Although it seems with great fashion comes great responsibility and after spending a year at home amid the pandemic, it wasn't an easy task for Lily and Ashley to get back to embrace their characters' glamorous sides.

Ahead of the second season's release, Pinkvilla attended Emily in Paris' Virtual Press Day and during the roundtable interviews, we spoke to Lily Collins and Ashley Park on what it was like to get back on the set of Emily in Paris and deck up into fashion clothing after spending over a year of wearing comfort clothing in lockdown.

While there's no denying that it's a treat to watch both Lily and Ashley rock some of the chicest outfits on the show, it was quite a different situation for them behind-the-scenes. Speaking about the same, Lily said, "We had gotten very used to being comfortable and it was an adjustment. Especially playing two characters where fashion is so important to them. It was a welcome delight to get to dress up again but it definitely made me appreciate comfort more."

Recalling the filming of a party scene that required their characters to stay in their decked up avatars for long, Ashley Park added, "Oh yeah, it was an adjustment. both of us hadn't worn high heels for a year and Emily and Mindy only wear stilettos. It's so funny because we love dressing up and it was so fun to be able to do that. I remember some of those shoots especially the party ones when we're up all night and also it was very cold outside for a lot of the exteriors, we'd be like 'Oh my gosh. How do you stay in a dress for this long? It's so crazy.'"

Lily also went on to share a note of appreciation for costume designers Patricia Field and Marylin Fitoussi for their contribution in making the show's characters look the way they do. As for Emily in Paris' second season, Lily Collins will return as Emily Cooper, the marketing executive at French firm Savoir. The second season will explore Emily's dilemma over her relationships and career.

The second season of Emily in Paris will premiere on Netflix on December 22.

