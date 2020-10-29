EXCLUSIVE: The Mandalorian S2: Pedro Pascal, Jon Favreau REVEAL what sets series apart from Star Wars films

As we count down the hours for The Mandalorian Season 2, Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau reveal what sets the series apart from the traditional Star Wars movies.

When The Mandalorian was first announced, Star Wars fans went into hysteria mode as the legacy of the legendary George Lucas franchise continues to be alive and thriving. Moreover, Pedro Pascal's pitch-perfect portrayal of Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian was appreciated by die-hard fans while Baby Yoda's cuteness became an instant viral sensation. Even the intriguing plot had viewers excited for the next season.

Now, we're just a day away from The Mandalorian Season 2 dropping on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. As the excitement builds for the D-Day, we have Pascal and The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau explaining to us as to why their series is different from traditional Star Wars movies. "In my experience with the saga films, the world of the good and the world of the bad is very clearly defined. But what I think [executive producers] Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have done in The Mandalorian is create more of a dangerous dance between the two. We are in the outer reaches of the galaxy now, so it’s unchartered territory and worlds that we haven’t seen before," Pedro shared.

"And in these worlds, it feels like there are higher stakes. There’s a wild west vibe. The show is built around and developed by the Star Wars world that we’re already familiar with, but this is something new and edgy. You can see it in the trailer," the Wonder Woman 1984 star added.

On the other hand, Favreau explained, "I love the idea of telling a story over more than just a couple of hours. It opens us up to this novelisation of story and a return back to the roots, in many ways, of the Saturday afternoon serial films that my parents’ generation grew up with. Those stories had cliffhangers and adventure, so drawing from that style of storytelling lends itself really well to what we’re tackling here."

"Streaming services like this have a bigger budget, so the show has a lot of the qualities and aesthetics of a film. It’s a novelisation of serialised storytelling. To me, that’s where it really opened up a lot of freedom and opportunity where we don’t feel like we’re repeating or copying anything else that people have experienced with Star Wars," the Iron Man director concluded.

We can't wait to see what adventures The Mandalorian and The Child will embark on next in a galaxy far, far away!

