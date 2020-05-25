EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee on Mrs Serial Killer getting mixed reviews: Conflicts of opinion are bound to happen

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about Mrs. Serial Killer receiving mixed reactions, his character and its nuances and more. Read on.

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the finest and most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. He is clearly one of the biggest frontrunners today when it comes to completely shifting the ball game in favour of good content. The talented actor recently wowed everyone with his terrific performance as the psycho-killer Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukerjee in the Netflix film, Mrs. Serial Killer. The crime thriller also starred Jacqueline Fernandes and Mohit Raina in the lead roles. Though Manoj's role was shorter as compared to the other two actors, he was showered with loads of praises for his spine-chilling acting chops. In fact, people did not like the story as much as they loved Manoj's character and performance.

We, at Pinkvilla, recently got into an exclusive conversation with the Manoj Bajpayee to know his reaction to the response from the film, his experience, and more. 'There will be some people who will not like it, few who won't. Conflicts of opinion are bound to take place and I completely welcome it. But, it is also a truth that people have watched it massively, as it was in the trending list for a week. So, you can't take away the fact that people have gone ahead and did not care about the reviews. Rather they have seen it and formed their own opinion, which makes it remarkable,' said Manoj on Mrs. Serial Killler receiving mixed responses from the audience and the critics.

Sharing the response he got for his role, Manoj added, 'People loved the performance and the character also. It is not of that great length, but it still becomes that kind of surprise and shocked people the way it turned south. So, I have been getting a lot of fantastic feedback.'

When asked how he managed to get into the skin of the character and bring out the real nuances of it onscreen, Manoj shared, 'I knew it will surprise people and shock them. He (Dr. Mrityunjoy) is not someone who is born and brought up on the streets, he is somebody who is educated abroad. But there is part of him that is very twisted because of his childhood. He was thrown out of balance. So, understanding the mind of the character was challenging. Moreover, I wanted to make a very unpredictable character. You don’t know what he will do the next second. So it will be very difficult to understand his mind. Whenever you are thinking, whenever you are easing on your chair he is going to jerk you off. It was fun and it was quite difficult while shooting.'

Ask him how he preps up for the varied characters he plays, Manoj reveals, 'When I am working with commercial directors I don’t prepare at all. I prepare for independent film directors. I prepare a lot because those scripts and characters demand a lot of work from the actors. But when you are working with Milap Zaveri or Ahmed Khan you don’t need to put so many efforts. You have to go on the set and listen to them because they are very clear about the target and what they want and how they want the audience to live it in the theater. I don't have a mastery over it, I don’t know. They have researched so they know the pulse of the audience, they want to entertain. So it is plain and simple, I just go with the gut feeling.'

Unlike some other actors, Manoj does not believe in following a pattern when picking characters. Rather he is someone who wishes to break the mold and experiment. 'If at all there were any patterns, they have all been broken with Family Man. I don’t want to be fallen in a pattern. Now it is up to me to wait for the pattern or go for something unique.'

Well, we got a chance to ask him, if we could see any second part of Mrs. Serial Killer, and Manoj revealed, 'I want a part, let's see what Shirish (Kunder) does.'

