EXCLUSIVE: Milind Soman REVEALS if wife Ankita was insecure of the intimate scenes in Four More Shots Please 2

Milind Soman as Dr. Aamir Waris is surely setting the screens on fire and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked him if Ankita Konwar ever felt insecure of him performing intimate scenes onscreen. Read.

Milind Soman can easily be touted as one of the fittest actor-model we have seen in India. Enviously he got married to Ankita Konwar in 2018 and celebrated his second marriage anniversary with her on April 22. While Milind has been giving some serious fitness goals otherwise, his steamy hot scenes in Four More Shots Please 2 has got everyone talking. Milind as Dr Aamir Waris is surely setting the screens on fire and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked him if Ankita ever felt insecure of him performing intimate scenes onscreen.

"No," came his prompt reply and he added, "She was very cool with it. In fact, when I got the first season, I read the script with her and there were, of course, sex scenes, me walking in my underwear on the table, she was like 'Ohh, this will be interesting'. She was actually very excited about it." When asked if they have watched the season themselves, Milind added, "We haven't been able to. But we will definitely try to catch up pretty soon."

Meanwhile, about celebrating their anniversary, Milind revealed, "It was not what we wanted. It was fun but we just did an extra set of exercises. We climbed 300 stairs extra in our building. Earlier, the plan was to go on a holiday, we had planned 2-3 months before but yes, it couldn't happen. But anyway it is nice, it is fun. Ankita keeps telling me she is happy I am stuck at home (laughs)."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×