EXCLUSIVE: Mirzapur star Harshita Gaur talks about working on the second season and action scenes

Mirzapur actress Harshita Gaur aka Dimpy Pandit gets talking about her character in he upcoming season of the show, working on action scenes, and some more.

Harshita Gaur aka Dimpy Pandit from Mirzapur had shared an image from the much-awaited season 2 of Amazon Prime's Mirzapur. The image captures Dimpy in a bruised state and she captioned it right saying 'a disturbing glimpse from a disturbing world'. The actor well connects her caption with the plot and content of Mirzapur and she is sure that season 2 of Mirzapur will portray Dimpy Pandit in a much bolder and fierce state. When we got in touch with Harshita, she sure seemed to have quite a few things to talk about.

On her character in the upcoming season, she says, "Dimpy's character will evolve from season one and as far as my character graph is concerned there is a different world altogether from Dimpy's point of view. The viewers will see an enhanced version of Dimpy Pandit. I enjoyed playing the character a lot, it was an emotional journey and I want to give credits to my writer, director, and everyone creatively involved to have written Dimpy's part so beautifully".

Talking about the action scenes in season 2, the actor quips, "There is a lot of desi style action. It is a lot to do with the emotional and physiological state of mind as well".

