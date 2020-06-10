EXCLUSIVE: Mona Singh: I have never done kissing scenes and will NEVER do it; I have reservations

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mona Singh reveals she is not okay with kissing scenes too much. She also opened up on her struggles before she entered the showbiz.

Mona Singh returns to the small screen with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain wherein she joins Ronit Roy for the third season. Mona has always been a versatile actor. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked her if as an actor, she would be now comfortable doing kissing or 'bold' scenes on-screen? To this, Mona said that while she has certainly evolved as an actor, but she is somehow not convinced about doing kissing scenes on-screen.

Speaking about her struggles before she entered the industry, Mona said, "I had been very lucky and fortunate enough to not have to struggle so much once I entered the industry. But before entering the industry, before 2003, the whole of 2001 and 2002, I used to travel from Pune and I used to take a bus and take the highway and would go to Mahalaxmi studios and give auditions all day and then travel back. I used to do it every day from Monday to Friday."

About being open to doing 'bold' scenes, Singh added, "I have never done kissing scenes and will never do. Whatever you see in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, you will not see Rohit and me kissing. Anything which justifies the character or scene, I will do. Talking about bold, I don't think I am that kind of person who will take the leap of faith and go into the scene boldly. I do have reservations."

