EXCLUSIVE: Monster rookies of the grandest scale P1Harmony share how they resist the system in their own lives

One of the most promising 4th Gen group of artists in the K-Pop scene at the moment, P1Harmony are back with their latest path-breaking comeback "DISHARMONY : BREAK OUT" echoing the sentiment of breaking out of restrictive societal norms that suppress the youth. In this exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the boys open up about how this album came about, what their personal influences were and how the message of this album applies to their own lives.

The 4th generation of K-Pop is truly a revolutionary era in the history of Korean pop culture, especially when it is pioneered by artists as full of vigour, ambition and drive as P1Harmony. Having debuted through an unbelievably grand movie, complete with elements of dark science-fiction and the supernatural/superhuman, complemented perfectly with the most honest and vulnerable of human emotions, P1Harmony not only made their indelible mark on the Korean music industry but global music at large. A regular debut is nerve-wracking enough but to bare oneself through a completely different form of art entirely is intimidating to say the least.

With this path-breaking debut, P1Harmony made sure that their message was clear. They’re not your average K-Pop group; they’re story-tellers, fighters for and representatives of the fire of youth. At the same time, they embody the gentle and unguarded emotions that find their peak at such an age. P1Harmony is indicating the beginning of a whole new era: that of making art for a cause, for the people.

On April 20, 2021, P1Harmony made an explosion of a comeback with their power-packed and intense new mini album ‘DISHARMONY: BREAK OUT’ which carries over the sentiment that lingers from their previous album ‘DISHARMONY: STAND OUT’ and on that occasion, Pinkvilla had the honour to interview the absolute phenomenon that is P1Harmony.

Why do you think it is important for a leading K-Pop group like P1Harmony to spread the message of breaking out of an unequal system?

[JIUNG] People all around the world are paying a lot of attention to K-Pop. While we’re still rookies, I think it’s important to not only show visual and auditory elements like performances and music, but also equally as important to share our mind. And we think this influences everyone who watches our stages and shows us interest. With this in mind, we think that we should share these messages.

Did you draw inspiration from your own personal feelings, emotions and experiences for this album?

[KEEHO] While we all have our individual experiences and feelings, I personally got inspiration from listening to other people’s stories. While listening to the stories of my friends and the people around me, and listening to their situation and feelings, I was able to get a lot of inspiration, and I try to show that as much as I can through music.

[INTAK] Yes. In the case of “Scared,” I listened to a lot of my friends’ stories. There were people who had fear as they ran towards their dreams. I thought that I probably had times when I was afraid as well. I thought, “Did I also have fear when I wanted to become an idol when I was younger?” I definitely think it was a decision I couldn’t just make quickly, and I had a lot of thoughts and feelings at the time.

Your 2nd Mini Album ‘DISHARMONY: BREAK OUT’ is a continuation of your previous album ‘DISHARMONY: STAND OUT’. Can you explain the concept of this album?

[KEEHO] Yes. The concept for this album is a little rougher and a little stronger and in some ways we tried to portray a dark type of feeling. If in the first album, we had the role of playing a siren in a world full of disharmony, we went deeper into the inequality and disharmony and thought about how we can discover it and break it. With this in mind, we tried to express the message of “Let’s not be afraid, let’s make our voices heard, let’s make it happen.”

The future of the world is in the hands of the youth. How does it feel to be representatives of this youth and make music that is not only sonically impressive but also relevant to society at large?

[JONGSEOB] Creating music that is relevant to society begins with us creating music through the social issues that we see in our everyday lives, so I think we are paying more attention. Also, there’s an inevitable sense of responsibility because we have to tell these stories through our music. Being the first to bring up the stories about these issues and going to people and reminding them is kind of our role and our responsibility. So we are paying more attention to this.

As a group, all the members of P1Harmony live together. Do you have any dorm rules established by the members that you often find yourselves breaking?

[THEO] First of all, we have a lot of implicit rules. We agreed to only put two shoes in the shoe closet…

[KEEHO] He seems to be a little bit annoyed.

[THEO] There were a lot of shoes in the closet.

[JONGSEOB] I organized my shoes so I only have two in the closet.

[KEEHO] But to be honest, there’s not that much space in the shoe closet.

[INTAK] We need to find out a way to enlarge the shoe closet.

[JONGSEOB] How do you enlarge it?

[KEEHO] I don’t know.

[JIUNG] We can just try something.

[KEEHO] But I think we try our best to keep our boundaries. Yours is yours, mine is mine.

[JIUNG] But we actually don’t.

[KEEHO] Yes, I personally don’t.

[KEEHO] I always use his toothpaste. We share things. Yours is mine, mine is yours.

Your group name ‘P1Harmony’ implies artists with infinite possibilities. What are some genres you would like to try in the future?

[JIUNG] There are a lot of different genres that we each like individually, so I want to try all genres if possible. Whether it’s R&B or hip hop or jazz, I want to try everything once. I have a goal to create a music genre of P1Harmony’s unique style and to continue making our own distinctive music.

Your debut film ‘P1H: A New World Begins’ is incredible and unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Can fans expect a sequel any time in the future?

[INTAK] Hmm. I’ve also seen a lot of comments where fans were awaiting a sequel. I’m cautiously thinking that with your excitement and anticipation, a sequel is possible. Please show a lot of support. P1H: A New World — oh, it wouldn’t be a new world anymore. The next episode of P1H can happen with your support, so please show a lot of love and support.

[KEEHO] P1H : The World Continues! Instead of ‘Begins’, it will be ‘Continues’

[INTAK] Please look forward to our ongoing story!

Millions of fans turn to your music, PLOGs and more for comfort after a long day. How do you relax after a hard day of filming, practicing and promotions?

[SOUL] Yes. I’m not sure about the hyungs (older members), but I just look at my phone quietly in the dorm. And sometimes if I feel like I want to do something else as I’m watching a video, I think about whether there’s something I can comment on in the communication app we have with fans. I think about whether there’s anything fun to share. I just quietly rest.

FAN QUESTIONS

If you could learn any language that you don't already know, what would it be and why?

[KEEHO] I want to learn French or Spanish. Bonjour~ Hola~

[THEO] I want to learn English.

[JIUNG] Learn from KEEHO.

[KEEHO] These days, well not super recently, I’ve been having conversations with THEO in English. He said he wanted to learn English… He’s really good. He understands almost everything. Right?

Name any song that describes the person on your right.

[THEO] If I think of JONGSEOB, I think of BOYS AND GIRLS because it’s the first video where I saw JONGSEOB and because I think it suits JONGSEOB well.

[JONGSEOB] There are a lot of songs, but that one specifically?

[THEO] It suits you so well.

[JONGSEOB] Oh really?

[KEEHO] There isn’t a specific song that comes to mind when I think of something that describes INTAK. But if I were to describe the song, it would be very excessive and loud. It would be very powerful and I feel like the drums would be really powerful. But then in the bridge, there would be a very cute part. Please sing ‘I’m an Octopus.’

[INTAK] I don’t know that song well.

[KEEHO] He always sings this.

[JONGSEOB] Does the song have strong drum beats?

[JIUNG] He thinks that the bridge would be like that.

[INTAK] I’m an octopus~ An octopus that dreams~

[KEEHO] So I think INTAK is too unique and too charming to describe with a song. I think I’ll have to create a song. Begin with (making beat sound), but then have ‘I’m an octopus~’ in the bridge part.

[INTAK] That’s unique.

[KEEHO] That’s right. I think I’m going to have to create and produce the song.

[INTAK] Yes next time we’ll work on it together.

[KEEHO] Sounds good.

Which fictional character would you be the most excited to meet in real life?

[INTAK] Who do you want to meet?

[KEEHO] Personally, I want to meet INTAK from P1H: A New World Begins.

[INTAK] Me too. It’s interesting that he doesn’t die.

[KEEHO] A character I want to meet even more is the rat from Ratatouille. The rat cooks well if you put it on top of your head. I can’t cook very well. So I want to put the rat on my head and (KEEHO mimicking the scene) cook.

[INTAK] Personally, I really like Iron Man because it’s almost as if he has everything. Yes. Because he has that type of feeling.

[JIUNG] But I think he’ll have a hard time mentally…

[INTAK] Aside from the mentally difficult part, I want to bring him.

[KEEHO] You want to bring him? I thought this was someone you wanted to meet?

[INTAK] I want to meet him and request to purchase a few gadgets that he’s not using.

[JIUNG] A suit? To do what?

[INTAK] I want to fly a little…

[JONGSEOB] Which suit do you like?

[INTAK] My favourite suit was from Iron Man 3. The suit that breaks apart…

[JIUNG] Yes. Moving on.

Finally, is there anything you would like to say to all your fans in India and worldwide who are eagerly awaiting your comeback?

[JONGSEOB] Yes. We were able to come back with our second mini album. This mini album has one more track than the first one, so I hope you listen to all six tracks a lot. We’ll show you improved performances, so please look forward to it. Thank you so much for waiting for us until now. We love you.

This has been P1Harmony. Thank you!

