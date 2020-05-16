EXCLUSIVE: Mukesh Bhatt feels OTT platform brings new opportunities for filmmakers; Calls it a great opening

Mukesh Bhatt, who happens to be a renowned filmmaker, feels OTT platforms are a boon to the creators for presenting great content without any constraints.

The ongoing lockdown in the wake of the COVID 19 outbreak might have affected the movie releases on a large scale, however, it has led to a massive of a boom in the consumption of content on the OTT platforms. In fact, the OTT platforms emerged as the knight in the shining armour for the viewers. However, with a significant rise the viewership of OTT platforms, there has been a constant debate about its clash with the ongoing filmmaking scenario and along with its impact on the same.

Talking about the same, renowned filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt feels that the advent of OTT platforms has come up with new opportunities for the audience as it gives you a platform to present the content how you want. Recalling the constraints, they faced while making films for theatres, Bhatt asserted that while there were times he wanted to make a film on an idea, he had to drop it as it was intimate and sensitive for the theatre audience. However, this isn’t the case with OTT platforms as the people can sit in the privacy of their home and watch a movie.

“Many times we used to struggle that there is a great idea which flowered in our heart and we wanted to convert it into a beautiful film and then came constraint of will the theatres lap up the film which is so intimate or so sensitive for the theatre audience. And we were compelled to change our views and do more of stories which are more mass oriented. The intimate cinema became difficult for us to make no matter how much relevant or important it was from time to time,” Bhatt stated during a webinar.

He further emphasised that with OTT coming into the picture, the filmmakers have the chance to tell great stories easily. Mukesh explained, “With the coming of OTT, filmmakers like us who have great stories which can be told, intimate stories that people can sit down in the privacy of their houses put on a dim light and watch this like reading a nice novel. So, you will have two different narratives. Two different kinds of narrative which will co-exist parallel and that’s a great opening.”

Naik Naik and Company in association with Pinkvilla are conducting Live sessions on Facebook- “Post COVID 19- The Rise of a New Dawn”. The three day initiative (15-17 May) aims to bring together celebrities and influencers from across the Media and Entertainment industry to share their thoughts on how to plan the future post COVID 19.

Credits :

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×