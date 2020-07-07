EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 4 fame Shalin Bhanot approached for pivotal role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Midnight’s Children?

After winning hearts with his stint in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Shalin Bhanot is likely to grab a role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming project Midnight’s Children.

Vishal Bhardwaj has been in talks for the Netflix adaptation of Salman Rushdie's popular novel Midnight’s Children. The film had been on hold for the longest time due to several reasons and the last we heard was that Ishaan Khatter had been approached for the role. But the actor had opted out because of creative differences, according to our previous report. Now, Pinkvilla has learnt that Shalin Bhanot, who was last seen in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel aka Naagin 4, has been roped in for an important role for the series.

A source close to the development told us that the casting for the show is on full swing. The story is based around the time period of Indian's Independence wherein the protagonist discovers that everyone born at midnight on 15th August 1947 has some sort of special powers. We tried reaching Shalin but he didn't revert back.

Shalin was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and his performance was well appreciated by the audience. Besides, he has done varied work across television from negative leads to title roles.

About how the project previously fell apart, Vishal told HuffPost, “My experience of Rangoon came in handy during Midnight’s Children. The budget became so much that it became impractical to go ahead with it. Had I not gone through with the bad VFX experience of Rangoon, I would have committed that mistake in Midnight’s Children which would have been much worse because of how special that book is.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×