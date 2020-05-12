EXCLUSIVE: Neeraj Kabi is glad Anushka Sharma is producing Paatal Lok: An artist's sensitivity is different

In an EXCLUSIVE interaction with Pinkvilla, Paatal Lok star Neeraj Kabi revealed why he is glad that actors like Anushka Sharma, who is producing the web series, have taken up production. Read below to know what Neeraj had to share on the same.

Given how we're restricted to our houses, on quarantine period, we've been relying heavily on the OTT platforms to give us a sense of distraction from the harsh reality, that is our life currently! One of the most exciting and highly-anticipated Indian web series is Paatal Lok, the trailer of which left everyone intrigued. The major factor would be how ambiguous the web series is as there's not much revealed in the trailer, which is actually a good thing.

Moreover, the cast is jam-packed with star power as leading the investigative drama are Jaideep Ahlawat as police inspector Hathiram Chaudhary and Neeraj Kabi as acclaimed news editor Sanjeev Mehra. Paatal Lok marks Anushka Sharma's foray into producing web series, as earlier she's produced eccentric movies like NH10, Philluari and Pari. In an EXCLUSIVE interaction with Pinkvilla, when we asked Neeraj about Anushka as a producer, the actor confessed that he didn't get to work with her while on set and that it was the team who was in co-ordination with her.

However, that did not stop Kabi from praising Anushka for turning producer as he feels it's a welcome change to see actors take up that important role. "I'm very happy to state that... not happy to state but I'm stating that I'm happy with the fact that actors are producing either films or series. It's a very nice time and a very nice thing to do because when the actor produces it, the actor is aware of all the multiple logistics involved in production and Anushka has done enough work as a film actress to realise the complexities of producing something," the Sacred Games star shared.

"Because she realises it, therefore, she takes much higher control of everything and every department. One could feel that. That's a very lovely thing to happen than just a producer coming and producing things because the sensibility is very different. An artist's sensitivity will be different from a businessman's sensitivity," Neeraj concluded.

