EXCLUSIVE: Never Have I Ever fame Richa Moorjani OPENS up on her rapport with Joya Kazi, Bollywood and more

Never Have I Ever actress Richa Moorjani talks about her rapport with dancer Joya Kazi, Bollywood inspiration Madhuri Dixit and more. Read on for further details.

The American comedy-drama Never Have I Ever has created a lot of uproar ever since its release on Netflix. The credit for this is given to its impressive star cast including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, Sendhil Ramamurty, and more. Richa who portrays the role of the very beautiful Kamala in the series has recently spilled the beans about multiple facets related to it. For those of you who have already watched the series definitely know about the scene which shows a bunch of dancers grooving to the beats of Nagada Sang Dhol from the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela.

This beautiful number has been choreographed by Joya Kazi who has received a lot of critical acclaim post the series' release. Richa reveals that she and Joya have been dancing together since college. Yes, that's right! The two of them share a good rapport too. The actress also states that when she got to know there was a dance scene in one of the episodes, she did try to pitch herself in. However, it did not happen and it was made clear that there will be no dance for Kamala's character. Richa, however, is all praises for Joya's choreography stating that it is surreal to see whatever is happening.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Never Have I Ever's Richa Moorjani talks about her character Kamala, favourite scenes & more)

She also states that similar dance numbers have been done in other Hollywood movies too but they have not been so accurate and are more like circus acts. Ask the actress about her Bollywood inspiration, Richa states that she grew up being obsessed with Madhuri Dixit. She calls the latter a gorgeous actress. Richa also reveals that she is a Kathak dancer herself and a follower of Pandit Birju Maharaj. The actress adds that she has always idolized Madhuri Dixit. Richa Moorjani spills the beans about how she got her first break. The actress states that she has been pursuing arts since childhood and that she comes from a family of artisans and musicians. The diva says that she took up professional acting after her graduation post moving to Los Angeles eight years back. Richa says that her first work was 'The Bindi Project.'

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×