EXCLUSIVE: Never Have I Ever's Richa Moorjani OPENS up on whether the series will get a Season 2

Never Have I Ever which was released on Netflix on 27th April 2020 has received a humongous response from the audience. The American series revolves around the life of 15-year old Devi played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. However, there is another character in the show who has got a separate fan base and she is none other than Devi's cousin Kamala herself. Richa Moorjani who plays Kamala's role in the series has recently spilled the beans about multiple facets related to the comedy-drama in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

Ask her whether there would be a season 2 of Never Have I Ever, Richa's answer is a bit disappointing as she says she does not have an answer. However, she does include the fact that nothing is sure as of now because of the 'quarantine' situation and that there is a strong chance of season 2 which every one of them is hoping for. Richa also hilariously asks everyone to keep their fingers crossed. So, yes let's hope, wait and see if Kamala, Devi, and others will return for another season!

Richa also talks about how the show did well with its diverse cast and characters like Kamala. The stunning beauty admits that it feels great to be the part of Never Have I Ever and also states that it is important to have shows like that in order to keep looking for outlets and other things to watch. Ask her whether she has any suggestions for breaking into Bollywood, Richa Moorjani says that she can't give too much advice about the same. However, she does state that it's a very challenging career and that it requires years of struggle. She has a suggestion for all the aspiring actors which is to put in a lot of hard work. The actress says that although acting can be fun and glamorous it also requires discipline and training.

