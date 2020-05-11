EXCLUSIVE: Never Have I Ever's Richa Moorjani talks about her character Kamala, favourite scenes & more

Never Have I Ever's Richa Moorjani opens up on how she relates to her character Kamala in real life, her favourite scenes from the series and much more. Read on for further details.

The very beautiful Richa Moorjani has been receiving a lot of praise for her stint in the American coming of age comedy-drama series, Never Have I Ever. She plays the role of an Indian girl named Kamala who stays with her cousin Devi and aunt in California. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Richa has opened up about how she relates to her character from the series. In fact, the actress also states that she connects with Devi's character too which is played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Richa reveals that she relates a lot with Kamala's character as both of them are of the same age. The actress also states that being a South Asian girl herself, she knows how it feels what a woman goes through in terms of her career, ambitions, and dreams. She also reveals certain facts that make her related to Kamala's character. For instance, Richa felt the same when she went to Mumbai for pursuing acting and struggled with her cultural identity. The actress relates herself to Devi's character also stating that if someone is a bicultural person then it is something that they always deal with (addressing Devi's issues).

One of the best things about Kamala's character is her unique accent and dressing sense. Richa opens up on that too and says that she had to work on her accent the most. The actress hilariously states that Kamala is a lot nicer than she is. She also says that she had a similar kind of accent in another show which helped her a lot in doing the present one. Richa reveals that she worked with a dialect coach too who made sure all the characters including Poorna Jagannathan, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and others had the same accent so that they sound like a family. Talking about Kamala's clothing style, Richa says that she wears Indian clothes in real life too because of which she was able to put in her inputs.

Last, but not the least, Richa Moorjani talks about her favourite scene from the series. She states that the scene is from the last episode in which Devi goes to meet her and Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) at the beach. Calling it an emotional scene, the actress states that it was difficult to shoot there at the beach because of the cold weather. She recalls at that time everyone felt like a family and that it was something they could never forget.

