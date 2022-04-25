EXCLUSIVE: Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 actor Nakuul Mehta gets candid about his friendship with Anya Singh

The first season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend made us fall in love with the exhilarating chemistry between Tanie and Sumer, leaving us wanting for more. The strong friendship and mushy young age romance between the leads have us swooning over their dreamy love story. Fans of the web series have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of Season 2, and the new season is about to be released by the end of this month. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla Team, male lead Nakuul Mehta opened up on his bond with co-star Anya Singh.

Talking about their evolving friendship through the show, Nakuul shared, “Anya is a dear friend of mine today. We started off as absolute professionals, not knowing each other. However, while embodying the roles of Sumer and Tanie who were childhood buddies and best friends somewhere, it's hard not to let the spirit of it envelop you and that's what it did. I think by the end of season 1 and while promoting it in 2020, we hit it off like a house on fire. There was great professional respect and admiration for each other. Through the next couple of years, while we weren't shooting for season 2 but were waiting for season 2 to happen, we kept in touch more than I have with any other professional colleague of mine and built a beautiful friendship which you will see in Season 2. It felt like we picked up from where we left it and it was so organic and beautiful.”

Nakuul further added, “Anya is a delight on-screen and off-screen - she is so fun to hang out with. We have a lot of similar tastes in food and that kind of connects us and she has a terrible taste in music. We have very diverse tastes in music which helps us keep our friendship sane because we don't lean on each other too much for our musical choices, but she is someone I am very fond of. Tanie is the rock of the show and Sumer is the ocean.”

