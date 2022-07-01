EXCLUSIVE: NINE.i takes you to Parallel Universe by appealing with NEW WORLD-ly charms

“Everyday New i”, introduce 10 fresh faces as we greet each other on a late Friday afternoon when the boys of NINE.i have just returned from an ongoing schedule to promote the track ‘BEAUTY iNSIDE’ off of their debut album ‘NEW WORLD’. They are excited as ever and with curious eyes wandering to the screen in front of them, we find technical difficulties and a language barrier soon thrown out of the window.

Embarking on a ‘Parallel Universe’ of their own, their unique concept is intriguing and hooks you into their debutant charms with an ever-growing potential and will to succeed. We giggle, tease and admire in the same part of an hour, as their talent pops right through the screen. Members VAHN and JOOHYOUNG have taken part in the production process of the songs on their album and it’s just as fascinating as it’s interesting to see these young talents explore their skills and turn it into their profession, a chance many wish to possess.

NINE.i debuted on March 30, 2022 with the mini album ‘NEW WORLD’ as JEWON, EDEN, WINNIE, MINJUN, VAHN, VARI, SEOWON, TAEHUN, JOOHYOUNG, and JIHO kickstarted their K-pop journey. Over the last couple of months, they have promoted themselves through quirky behind-the-scenes videos, flashy vocal and dance covers (BTS, ATEEZ, NCT, etc), and events highlighting their debut. We briefly speak about their many endeavors as the boys get candid about idol life, living together, and finding their true colors.

With their first Indian interview, they are looking to expand their musical realms and initiate a closer connection with their newly established fandom i.ENIN. Check out the full interview below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: KANGDANIEL on collab with Jessi, Stranger Things inspiration, Street Woman Fighter gig & more